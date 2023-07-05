Father of GAA mentor jailed for referee assault says no strings pulled in son’s early release

“He’s out now just leave him alone. He wants to get on with his life. He is a respectable chap”

​The father of a GAA mentor jailed for assaulting a referee following a GAA match said he didn’t pull any strings to get out of prison one month into a six-month sentence and now just wants to be left alone.

Wexford man Glen McManus (34) was sentenced to 18 months in prison with 12 months suspended in May for the assault on referee Michael Lannigan immediately after McManus’s club St Joseph’s lost by one point to Our Lady’s Island in a Junior A clash.

McManus (34), of Cluain Dara, Clonard, was also admitted a second charge of assaulting an umpire who came to the aid of Mr Lanigan by pushing him to the ground, which was taken into consideration.

McManus was released from the Midlands Prison just over a month after being sentence after being given temporary release during which time he is taking part in community work.

McManus’s father said his son didn’t want to comment any further on the case when we called to his home this week.

He said there were too many negative comments on Facebook after it emerged that McManus got out of prison early and people started falsely claiming online that he knew someone who pulled strings on his behalf.

“You go on Facebook and you write Glen McManus and it shows [posts saying] he’s a bully and this and that. {People wrote] ‘he got out, who let him out? he must have contacts’. What contacts has he got? No one.

“He’s out now just leave him alone. Why don’t you leave him alone now. He wants to get on with his life. He is a respectable chap.”

He said there was no benefit to his son giving an interview now that he has been released from prison.

“What is he going to get out of it by saying all this. Everyone in the town knows he’s a decent chap and that’s all I care about.”

“We suffered too much, the family did, it was heart-breaking. I don’t want anymore.”

McManus would have got out of prison after four-and-a-half months with standard remission taken into account but prisoners who have sentences of less than a year are sometimes offered temporary release early which happened in his case.

As part of this scheme McManus will be required to sign back in to the prison once a week and faces the prospect of being returned to jail if he breaches any conditions attached to his release.

McManus’s sentencing hearing heard that the referee was struck from behind and fell to the ground after he blew the whistle at the end of the match.

Mr Lannigan was out of work for a couple of weeks as the result of the assault.

At the sentencing hearing on May 12, Judge James McCourt said: “People must understand that voluntary referees and their assistants need to be protected from this kind of thuggery.”

Following the incident, Mr McManus publicly apologised and said “my emotions got the better of me”, in an interview with Independent.ie last year.

“I was totally in the wrong, I understand that. I’m sorry it happened and I mean that. I’m raging with myself and I’m raging that I won’t be involved in our relegation final now,” he said.

Wexford GAA also issued a 96-week ban from participation on McManus as a result of the attack

He was also banned from attending games at his home pitch while the club was hit with a €1,000 fine.