Father of Fianna Fail Councillor appears in court accused of animal welfare offences

The dogs were a gold coloured male cocker spaniel, two lemon coloured female Llewellin setters and brown coloured female boxer.

THE father of a Fianna Fail Councillor has been charged with a number of animal welfare offences in relation to dogs being left unattended in a metal trailer on a hot day in Cavan in two years ago.

Martin Lovett, 51, with an address in Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan, will appear before Cavan District Court in April in relation to four animal welfare offences relating to the animals on 18 July 2021

Mr Lovett is the father of Fianna Fail Councillor Craig Lovett who attended the scene and spoke to gardai after they called to the property that day.

The dogs were later taken away by the local dog warden and rehomed.

Martin Lovett later gave a media interview afterward during which he said he was the owner of the dogs.

Councillor Craig Lovett

He appeared before Cavan District Court at the end of January where he was charged with animal welfare offences in relation to four dogs.

In relation to each of the dogs he is charged with having protected animals in his possession or under his control regard to the animals nature, type, species, breed, development, adaption, domestication, physiological and behavioural needs and environment, and in accordance with established experience and scientific knowledge, but did not take all necessary steps to ensure that the animal was kept and treated in a manner that safe guards the health and welfare of the animal and did threaten the health or welfare of the animal or another animal.

The offences are contrary to Section 11 (1) (a) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

A hearing into the matter is due to take place at Cavan District Court on April 25.