Father and son armed with weapon allegedly ‘assaulted man’ after hearing of affair with wife

As part of bail conditions, the pair have been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

A father and son who entered into a man’s house and assaulted him had discovered he was “involved” with a member of their family, it has been alleged.

Michael Jennings (48) and Aaron Jennings (23) allegedly armed themselves with weapons before the assault.

As part of bail conditions, the pair have been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

The accused, both of Grange, Kilcock, Co Kildare, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, accused of entering the victim’s house and assaulting him on August 12, 2022.

It was alleged the men had weapons, one of which was a screwdriver, and they assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Judge Gerard Jones accepted jurisdiction to deal with the matters in the district court.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin urged the judge to grant bail, saying this allegation was “not a normal situation”.

In the case of Aaron Jennings, Mr MacLoughlin alleged the victim was “involved with the accused’s mother”.

Seeking bail for Michael Jennings, Mr MacLoughlin said he had “just found out some horrendous information” and “he reacted as one ought not, but understandably.”

Judge Jones granted bail and adjourned the case to October.

The accused have not yet indicated a plea to the charges.