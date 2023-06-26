Farmer Michael Scott jailed for six years after driving over aunt in teleporter

Sitting in the dock, Scott shook his head slowly as Ms Justice Caroline Biggs handed down the sentence

A FARMER who killed his elderly aunt when he drove over her with a teleporter has been jailed for six years.

Michael Scott (59) was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court today for the manslaughter of Chrissie Treacy (76). She died from catastrophic injuries after Scott's agricultural vehicle struck her outside her home in Co Galway.

Scott of Gortanumera, Portumna, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Treacy at Derryhiney, Portumna, on April 27, 2018.

Last March, following a trial, a jury acquitted him of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter due to gross negligence.

The prosecution's case had been that Scott deliberately reversed over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land. Scott's lawyers said her death was a tragic accident.

The victim's best friend Regina Donohue told a pre-sentence hearing two weeks ago that Ms Treacy was "needlessly robbed of her life" by Scott's "reckless actions."

He had subjected Ms Treacy to verbal abuse and "mental torture" before her death, she said in a victim impact statement.

The trial had heard Scott told gardaí he was reversing the agricultural teleporter across the yard outside Ms Treacy's home when he felt a "thump" and thought he might have struck a trailer.

He said he rolled the machine forward to level ground and when he got out of the cabin he found Ms Treacy lying on the ground. He said he had not seen his aunt at all that day, including in the seconds before the collision.

Gardai who arrived at the scene saw tyre tracks on her body and found no sign of life.

She had suffered multiple crush injuries which chief state pathologist Linda Mulligan said would have resulted in “almost instantaneous death."

Ms Treacy and her brothers had farmed about 140 acres at Derryhiney and she owned another farm at nearby Kiltormer.

Following the deaths of her brothers, Scott came to own half the land at Derryhiney and Ms Treacy owned the other half. She leased her land at Kiltormer and Derryhiney to Scott.

The prosecution had maintained a decision by Ms Treacy's to partition 140 acres of land they jointly owned impacted on Scott’s farming business and he deliberately reversed over her “out of a sense of entitlement and for revenge.”

Scott denied that he murdered his aunt and said he did not want her to die.

He said he had not called emergency services after he struck her because he did not know that he could ring 999 to summon an ambulance.

An engineer, Dr Mark Jordan, called by the defence, told the trial that he disagreed with a garda report suggesting Ms Treacy should have been visible as Scott reversed across his yard.

Detective Sergeant Paul Duane told prosecutor Dean Kelly SC that Ms Treacy, who had been in ill health, was well-regarded by neighbours.

She had a “poor relationship” with Scott, with whom she had significant differences over land.” Scott had no previous convictions.

“My best friend was robbed of her life by the reckless actions of Michael Scott,” Regina Donohue said in her victim impact statement.

“I am broken-hearted for Chrissie and fearful for the safety of myself, my family and my neighbours and friends,” she said, alleging threats by Michael Scott.

“She and her late brothers were like family to me, Chrissie treated me like the daughter she never had, I looked up to her like she was my second mother,” she said. “As female farmers we had huge mutual respect for each other and I will never forget Chrissie for that."

“The village I call home has been destroyed by the callous greed of one person, Michael Scott,” she said.

Scott had expressed regret and awareness of the associated harm caused, his barrister Paul Greene SC said.

“There’s clearly family strife and clearly a view abroad that Mr Scott and some members of his family are not nice people,” he said.

Scott was now a “pariah” in the community, the court heard.