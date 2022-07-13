Farmer (26) sexually assaulted woman on Coppers dancefloor during ‘first time ever’ in Dublin

He accepted that intoxication was not a defence.

A young farmer sexually assaulted a woman on the dancefloor at Copper Face Jacks nightclub on his first ever trip to a “disco in Dublin.”

Paul Harrington (26) approached the woman “out of nowhere” and grabbed her forcefully on her private parts, leaving her crying and in shock.

He had denied the charge, claiming he accidentally touched her around the waist area while dancing.

Adjourning the case, Judge John Hughes said Harrington had been so intoxicated he was bouncing off and hugging total strangers before the assault.

Judge Hughes reminded the club of its legal responsibilities not to serve drunk people and warned “a licence is a privilege… not an automatic right.”

Harrington, from Shannonharbour, Birr, Co Offaly had pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the woman at the Harcourt Street club on July 7, 2019.

The victim told Dublin District Court she went to the club with friends after a Westlife concert in Croke Park. She had one drink in the club and was enjoying the night but began to not feel “the best” and went to the bathroom, asking a friend to go with her for “protection and safety.”

As she left the toilets, “out of absolutely nowhere, a young man came right up to me”, walked by and “grabbed me forcefully on my vaginal area.”

She was “shaken and shocked” and told her friend what happened. The victim was in “a frozen state” so her friend went to security and pointed out Harrington, who was brought over and said “I’m so sorry.”

Outside, she heard Harrington say he “didn’t touch me in that area" but touched her “back and shoulder.” She was so shaken she just wanted to go home and when she did, she realised “how unacceptable that was to happen” and reported it to the gardai the next day.

In cross-examination, she agreed with defence barrister Shane Geraghty that Harrington had not been pestering her or trying to dance with her earlier. “It was a completely random incident,” and a “forceful grab” on her private parts and “nowhere else," she said.

Her friend told the court the victim was “visibly upset and crying.”

A security consultant at Copperface Jacks said Harrington was also “crying and upset” when told about the allegation and was “apologising for whatever happened.”

Garda Shane Monaghan said Harrington in interview initially said he did not remember what happened before saying “I didn’t do that.”

In evidence, Harrington said friends asked him to come up to Dublin for the night and they stayed in the Harcourt Hotel.

“It was my first time ever up in Dublin, I don’t go out much at all,” he said.

They had “quite a few” drinks in a number of pubs before going to the club, where he was “dancing away.” He had his hand out when he accidentally touched a person around the waist area, he said. He accepted there was contact but said: “I never had any intention to do anything. It was just pure accidental.”

When the victim “made a scene” and the bouncer called him over, he was “roaring crying” because he was so shocked, he said.

Cross examined by state solicitor Mairead White, he accepted that in CCTV he was seen stepping out directly towards the victim and stretching out his hand, but said he was “just dancing with my hand out.”

When the complaint was made, Harrington was “bawling crying” and did not flee, which was “not the mindset of a sexual predator”, Mr Geraghty argued.

Ms White said the grab was not an accident but deliberate.

Judge Hughes said the prosecution case was proved. Harrington had no prior convictions.

In a victim impact statement, the woman told the court she wanted to “speak on behalf of so many women who don’t have a voice.”

She no longer felt safe by herself, was now extremely reluctant to go out and would go everywhere with either her boyfriend or closer friends, she said.

“I am constantly looking over my shoulder thinking is something like this going to happen to me again?” she said.

The accused, who also worked in Bord na Mona had never put a foot wrong before, Mr Geraghty said. He accepted that intoxication was not a defence. It was a “sad case” and a conviction could potentially follow him around for the rest of his life. He was prepared to offer compensation.

Judge Hughes said it may not have been the accused’s first disco but it was his “first disco in Dublin.”

Music, alcohol and crowds could result in people becoming less inhibited, but any “tolerance there may have been” of some behaviour in such circumstances was “long gone,” he said.

He noted the accused did apologise. The judge adjourned the case for a probation report and full mitigation before finalisation.

He also said he wanted to remind the nightclub of its legal responsibilities.

Judge Hughes told the security consultant a “quick tot up” of the drinks Harrignton said he had before arriving at the club was 10, with “another couple of drinks” there.

The security man said he would have been shocked if the accused walked through the front door with that amount of drink on him as staff were “very strict,” with “constant monitoring.”

Judge Hughes said on CCTV, Harrington was intoxicated, wandering around, bouncing off people and hugging total strangers. “The possession of a licence is a privilege… it’s not an automatic right,” he said.