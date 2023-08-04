Family of Nora Sheehan murdered by Noel Long say they hope she is ‘at peace now’

The court heard today that Long has 31 previous convictions that span 50 years from 1966 to 2016

Cold case killer Noel Long, who this afternoon has been jailed for life, has lived without taking accountability nor "showing an ounce of remorse" for the murder and sexual assault of a vulnerable woman 42 years ago, the victim's family have told the Central Criminal Court.

"We hope you are at peace now mom. We never gave up hoping that one day we would get justice for you and we hope we have done you proud," the family of Nora Sheehan wrote.

The oldest prosecution for murder ever brought in Ireland, which saw the jury weigh evidence that was silent on a cause of death and did not include any evidence from the accused himself or his interactions with gardai, ended this morning with a jury unanimously finding Long guilty.

Katie Sheehan said that her grandmother's life was "taken from her in the cruelest way imaginable" and it was hard to convey in words "the hurt we have carried over four decades, the legacy of which carries on to new generations".

The testimony was heard as part of an emotional victim impact statement read today to the Central Criminal Court by the chief investigating officer in the case, where 74-year-old Noel Long was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murdering Mrs Sheehan. The sentence was backdated for a period of four weeks for the time he previously spent in custody.

Sentencing judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that in cases of this kind, the sentence is mandatory and despite the detailed evidence in the trial and the detailed account of the effect of the crime on the family, what he had to say on the matter was quite short.

The judge said at this stage of the case focus is brought back to the victim of the crime, who had been "eloquently described" in the statement he had received. "Sometimes the family of the victim feels the focus is not as central as they think it should be, but of course it is all about the victim and how Nora Sheehan came to meet her death," he said. He sympathised with the Sheehan family and extended his condolences to them.

The court heard today that Long has 31 previous convictions that span 50 years from 1966 to 2016; 27 of those are for offences committed in Ireland and four are in the UK. These include six counts for common assault, four counts for burglary and a large number of road traffic convictions.

Detective Inspector Eamonn Brady said Long received a 12-month sentence from Cork Circuit Court in December 1971 for assault with intent to ravish, attempted carnal knowledge and common assault. He said Long's most recent conviction was from Cork Circuit Court for assault causing harm on February 11, 2014 in Cork city. The court heard the four convictions in the UK were from the 1960's, when Long served in the British Army with The Royal Irish Rangers.

Long, with an address at Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork had pleaded not guilty to murdering 54-year-old Mrs Sheehan between June 6 and June 12, 1981 at an unknown place within the State. Her naked and bruised body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.

Earlier, Det Insp Brady, from Macroom Garda Station, told Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, that matters had commenced a long time before his involvement in the investigation when Mrs Sheehan's body was discovered in Shippool Woods on June 12, 1981. He said Long became a suspect and was arrested in relation to another matter on June 16, 1981 and questioned over the course of a number of days and subsequently on July 6, 1981.

As a result of the directions of the then Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Eamonn Barnes, Long was charged with the murder of Mrs Sheehan and brought before the District Court in Cork on July 7, 1981. He was admitted on bail two weeks later on July 18, said the Inspector.

The witness agreed with Mr Grehan that the pathologist who carried out the postmortem on the body of Mrs Sheehan died on August 5, 1981. The Inspector also agreed that as a result, the DPP decided this was an "insurmountable obstacle" in pursuing the murder charge, leading to its withdrawal on November 10, 1981.

Mr Grehan said due to a change in the science of DNA Long was charged again with the murder of Mrs Sheehan on June 28, 2022 and was granted bail by the High Court on July 7 of that year.

The barrister said that Long was married with small children in June 1981 but he and his wife later separated. Long has been in a new relationship for the past 25 years, he said.

The trial, which began on July 13, heard evidence that a partial DNA profile generated from semen found in the body of Nora Sheehan and preserved for decades had matched DNA found on clothing taken from Long in 2021. There was also evidence that Long had been in the same area as Mrs Sheehan when she went missing, that fibres recovered from the victim matched those taken from the carpeting of Long's car and that paint fragments removed from the victim's clothing also matched paint taken from the same vehicle.