Family of man killed by drunk driver don’t believe tears as he sought licence return

THE family of a father-of-two who was killed by a drink-driver businessman who fled the scene said he put on an “Oscar-worthy performance” as he successfully applied for his licence back six years early in a recent court hearing.

Jason Gormley (52), Woodhaven, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co. Clare, was jailed for three years and banned from driving for 20 years after being convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of Tipperary father-of-two Aidan Lawless (52) at Ahabeg, Ballysimon, Co Limerick on October 4, 2009.

He fled the scene of the accident but was eventually tracked down by gardaí 16 hours later.

Gormley, who was convicted in 2010, has served 13 years of his driving ban, but three weeks ago he successfully made an application to Limerick Circuit Court to have his licence returned from next January – six years before the 20-year ban is up – after the court heard he hasn’t driven since and the judge said he felt his remorse was genuine

He broke down a number of times in the witness box and apologised to the family.

Gormley told the Sunday World this week that he deeply regrets applying for his licence back after realising the pain he has caused the victim’s family.

However, Mr Lawless’s daughter Rachel who attended the court told the Sunday World that she didn’t believe his remorse was genuine as he is still denying he deliberately fled the scene.

“He put on an Oscar-worthy performance of upset in the box and, I perhaps, would have fallen for it only for a few moments later he went on to lie to the court under oath when it was put to him that he fled the scene.

“He tried to say he didn’t flee the scene intentionally, which was against the evidence in the trial.

“The aggravating factor was he did flee the scene and I couldn’t believe my ears when he was denying that at this stage. He had done the big dramatic scene of the crying but it switched off immediately and he went to ‘oh I didn’t flee the scene’.”

Mr Lawless, a former teacher from Rathronan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was driving home with his wife Cathleen after dropping Rachel back to college in Limerick when the crash occurred.

Gormley had drank eight pints in O’Neill pub in Boher, Co Limerick before he agreed to drop Brian Quinn, who he had been drinking with, into Limerick.

Mr Lawless was driving on the N24 near Ahabeg when Gormley veered onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into his car at 100kmh.

Mr Lawless died at the scene while his wife Cathleen was trapped injured in the car.

Cathleen told the Sunday World that Gormley never offered to help her while she was trapped in the car beside her husband. She got a smell of burning and heat and thought the car was going to ignite but Gormley fled the scene.

“He left us there and didn’t give a damn what happened to us,” Cathleen said.

Rachel confronted Gormley in court about denying he intentionally fled the scene after he successfully applied for his licence back. “As I was leaving the courtroom I said ‘you’re a liar, you left my dad there to die alongside my injured mother.’ I said he was a scumbag and left the room.

“For some people to be able to forgive someone must be some way helpful for yourself internally but we couldn’t because you can’t forgive someone who is not sorry, because they’re not accepting full responsibility and he proved that in the court.”

A motorist, who arrived at the scene said he tried to stop Gormley from leaving but Gormley told him to “f*** off” twice.

Gormley then paid another passing motorist €50 to drive him to Limerick.

Gormley said he doesn’t remember the crash and the aftermath was a blur and doesn’t remember telling the motorist to f*** off.

“I hit that other car at 100kmh. Are you telling me you think normally after that has happened to you? I remember being dropped home to her [his partner at the time] in a state.”

However, he didn’t just flee the scene and return home, he went to another house after that to evade gardaí as he knew they would track him down by his car.

“[Another person] came over and collected me from the house because she [his partner] couldn’t deal with me at that stage. He went along and said, ‘go into the room and lie down and I’ll deal with the scenario’. He came back and said and they’ve questioned [Gormley’s partner at the time] and [the guards] are on the way over.”

Gormley said he went out to hide in a back shed before the gardaí arrived and he fled after they entered the house.

“They came in and hurled him to the ground and it frightened the sh*t out of me and at that stage I went up the back field.”

He went to an area near Ardnacrusha Power Station but was seen by an off-duty garda 16 hours after the crash, and was subsequently arrested.

At the time Gormley had property in Dubai and Spain and his then-partner was six months pregnant with their child, but he was initially denied bail as he was considered a flight risk. He was subsequently jailed for three years.

He added that there hasn’t been a day gone by that he hasn’t thought of Mr Lawless and said he prays every day and has returned to the scene of the accident on numerous occasions since his release.

However, Mr Lawless’s family do not accept his remorse.

Cathleen said she was devastated to learn he was applying for his licence back.

“It brought it all back. I couldn’t go to court, I thought about it but I think I’d just feel like going up and hitting him one good slap in the face because that’s what I think of him. He got such a lenient sentence to begin with. He got three years and he did two of them and that was it.”

Gormley said he won’t take his licence back next January and will now see out the 20-year ban.

“I’d like to say how deeply sorry I am in relation to the scenario. I should never have reapplied for the licence. I don’t want [it].

“I came out of there and that poor girl thinks she lost because I get my licence back. I haven’t won. If they want the licence they can have it, I don’t want it back.

“There’s a family there who are deeply distraught and I don’t want to upset them in any form going forward and if I knew what I know now I would have never gone and asked for the stupid licence back.

His partner left him after the trial and now lives in the UK with his son who he visits a few times a year. Since his release, he has set up a business in Ennis.

He said he was unaware any of Mr Lawless’s family would be present when he reapplied for his licence and now accepts he shouldn’t have done it.

“I went down to her after I got my licence back and said from the bottom of my heart I’m deeply sorry I never went along and got up that day to hurt anybody. I looked into her eyes and I seen the hurt and I caused it. She was extremely hurt and she doesn’t want my apology.

“The hardest thing was to face that girl that day. I was afraid of no guy in prison, they can’t hurt me the way she can. I’m deeply religious, I pray constantly all the time. There’s no time I don’t think of the accident.

“We make decisions in life. We make good decisions that put us in good places and bad decisions that put us in bad places. I made a horrific f**king decision.”

For Mr Lawless’s loving family the passage of time has not healed their wounds.

"We were in Wales this week where we had always gone on holidays with my husband and the children when they were small and I picked up pebbles on the beach to bring to his grave. I had 14 pebbles in my hand which is how many years it will be in October. It’s a long time now but it’s still there every day.”