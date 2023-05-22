False rape accuser Sonya Egan issues DNR order after going on hunger strike

The source said Egan is now under close observation and that her condition had deteriorated after more than a week on food and fluid refusal.

Pathological liar Sonya Egan – jailed this week for four years over false allegations she made of rape and sexual assault – has issued a ‘do not resuscitate (DNR)’ order to medical staff in Limerick Prison after refusing food and fluid for more than a week.

The 43-year-old’s health in the prison is being closely monitored and has been described by sources as ‘deteriorating.’

But Egan, who declined to attend court this week for sentencing on a ‘dizzying number of false allegations that nearly “destroyed the lives” of a senior garda, solicitors and social workers, has issued a directive to staff that there should be no medical intervention if she lapses into a coma.

Already serving a two-year-sentence for harassment against former Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien, Egan was moved from the Dóchas Women’s Centre prison in early March to Limerick Prison over concerns she was ‘not getting on’ with fellow inmates.

She had made claims to management against fellow inmates in the Dóchas that they were spreading lies she was having an affair with a prison officer.

An internal probe is understood to have found there was no basis to these claims.

Egan is understood to have been deeply unhappy over the move.

“She was moved from the Dóchas down to Limerick in early March,” a source told the Sunday World.

“On Monday of last week, she went on food and fluid refusal – something we have often seen with inmates coming up to their sentence. She came back off it two days later but on Wednesday she went back on it again.

“She was visited by health care staff to discuss her situation as there are guidelines set down for how these situations are handled under an act called the Assisted Decision Making Act.”

Under this act, an inmate who has the mental capacity is entitled to refuse medical treatment, notwithstanding the fact this may result in their death.

Read more Woman who made false rape allegations fails to attend sentencing as she is on hunger strike

The source said Egan is now under close observation and that her condition had deteriorated after more than a week on food and fluid refusal.

And he said staff are watchful for a sudden change in her condition and hopeful she will resume eating and drinking. In the event she falls into a coma, her medical decision will more than likely be binding.

Notwithstanding concerns over Egan’s health, her sentencing went ahead on Wednesday after Judge Catherine Staines said she refused to be “manipulated” by the actions of a woman capable of extreme manipulation.

The court was told that Egan often became ‘fixated’ with people who crossed her path and then subsequently accused them of heinous crimes such as rape and sexual assault.

​Judge Staines heard Egan, who is a qualified social worker, had a strategy of making false reports and statements against people after complaints of harassment were made about her.

One of her allegations was made against a social worker whom she bombarded with emails. She claimed she was his half-sister. The man made a complaint to police against her.

In a statement made to gardaí in July 2016 Egan said that the man had “pimped her out for human trafficking” in the late 1990s.

Judge Staines jailed Egan for six years suspending the last two years of the sentence on condition that she attend psychotherapy upon her release from prison.