'Fake nun' accused of homophobic slurs on O'Connell Street is remanded on bail

A “FAKE nun” has been accused of using homophobic slurs in a public order disturbance in Dublin city centre.

Rachel Mulcahy (43) was remanded on continuing bail at Dublin District Court to decide how she intends to plead.

A bail condition barring her from O’Connell Street was removed by a judge after her defence argued it was “disproportionate.”

Ms Mulcahy, with an address at Locan Street, Beechmount, Belfast is charged with disorderly conduct and failing to comply with garda directions in the alleged incident on April 3.

She had been in court previously and granted bail. When the case came before Judge Bryan Smyth today, defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said he was seeking disclosure of prosecution evidence, including any CCTV footage if available.

He also asked for one of the bail terms to be dispensed with - a condition that Ms Mulcahy stays off O’Connell Street.

He said the statutory bail condition for an accused to keep the peace and be of good behaviour should be sufficient.

The accused was presumed innocent and it was disproportionate to ask her to have to remain off an entire street, Mr Boyle said.

“The statutory provisions should cover any conduct on O’Connell Street,” he said.

The prosecuting garda said the incident occurred on O’Connell Street Lower and there were allegedly “homophobic slurs” mentioned.

The accused had an address in Belfast and had no business being on O’Connell Street, the garda said. The gardai were also concerned in relation to the upcoming LGBTQ Pride parade.

The accused was entitled to protest if she wanted and the gardai had the powers to tell her to desist if there was anything that concerned them, Mr Boyle said.

Judge Smyth noted there was no previous alleged incident, so he dispensed with the condition in the circumstances.

He made a disclosure order and remanded Ms Mulcahy on continuing bail to a date in July, when a co-accused is also due to appear in court.

The charges against her are under Sections 5 and 8 of the Public Order Act.