‘Fake nun’ accused of abusive behaviour at GPO tells court she’s only guilty of 'preaching word of God’

Rachel Mulcahy opted to represent herself in court

A ‘fake nun’ accused of public order offences outside Dublin’s GPO has said she is only guilty of “preaching the word of God on O’Connell Street”.

Rachel Mulcahy (43) denied the charges against her before her case was adjourned at Dublin District Court.

Ms Mulcahy, with an address at Locan Street, Beechmount, Belfast is charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with garda directions in the alleged incident on June 17.

When she appeared in court, Ms Mulcahy did not have legal representation and told Judge Bryan Smyth she wished to represent herself.

Rachel Mulcahy

A garda sergeant said a summary of the prosecution’s evidence would be furnished to the accused and there was no CCTV footage available..

Judge Smyth asked Ms Mulcahy if she wanted to put the case back to consider the summary of evidence.

“I am happy to continue now,” he replied. “I am guilty of preaching the word of God on O’Connell Street.”

Judge Smyth said this was not what she was charged with and read the charges out to her.

She said she was pleading not guilty and had her own video evidence.

This footage was around four minutes, she said.

The court heard there would be one witness for the prosecution and Ms Mulcahy had one other defence witness - a “colleague” who was present in court.

The non-jury trial would take around half an hour, the sergeant said.

Judge Smyth remanded Ms Mulahy on continuing bail to September, to set a date for the hearing.