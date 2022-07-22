‘Fake nun’ accused of abusive behaviour at GPO tells court she’s only guilty of 'preaching word of God’
A ‘fake nun’ accused of public order offences outside Dublin’s GPO has said she is only guilty of “preaching the word of God on O’Connell Street”.
Rachel Mulcahy (43) denied the charges against her before her case was adjourned at Dublin District Court.
Ms Mulcahy, with an address at Locan Street, Beechmount, Belfast is charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with garda directions in the alleged incident on June 17.
When she appeared in court, Ms Mulcahy did not have legal representation and told Judge Bryan Smyth she wished to represent herself.
A garda sergeant said a summary of the prosecution’s evidence would be furnished to the accused and there was no CCTV footage available..
Judge Smyth asked Ms Mulcahy if she wanted to put the case back to consider the summary of evidence.
Read more
“I am happy to continue now,” he replied. “I am guilty of preaching the word of God on O’Connell Street.”
Judge Smyth said this was not what she was charged with and read the charges out to her.
She said she was pleading not guilty and had her own video evidence.
This footage was around four minutes, she said.
The court heard there would be one witness for the prosecution and Ms Mulcahy had one other defence witness - a “colleague” who was present in court.
The non-jury trial would take around half an hour, the sergeant said.
Judge Smyth remanded Ms Mulahy on continuing bail to September, to set a date for the hearing.
Today's Headlines
injuries | Horse farmer who hit brother-in-law repeatedly with plant avoids jail
'stray bullet' | Irishman injured in Marbella ‘Opium Club’ shooting to be quizzed in hospital by judge
'terrified' | Erin McGregor set to go under the knife for €7500 boob job following previous implants
bail | ‘Fake nun’ accused of abusive behaviour at GPO tells court she’s only guilty of 'preaching word of God’
somerton man | Suspected cold war spy unidentified since 1948 could be Irish man
living it up | Lynsey Bennett says she was able to ‘giggle, laugh and feel cancer free’ in Ibiza
Walk This Way | Dublin City Council agree to ban cars from South William Street
car chase | Former hurler caught with €2.7m worth of cocaine and cannabis jailed
search | Cork man on the hunt for his missing mother after she vanished to London in 90s
'fines' | European Commission launches legal procedures against Britain over Northern Ireland Protocol