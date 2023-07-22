‘Factory worker was ‘highly abusive and threatening’ to gardaí, court told

Kennedy, of Heyward Mews, Roganstown, Swords, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

A crisp factory worker became “highly abusive and threatening” to gardaí when they found him drunk on a city street.

Father-of-three Sean Kennedy (33) had begun drinking after getting clean of drugs, a court heard. Judge Patricia Cronin fined him €200 at Dublin District Court.

Kennedy, of Heyward Mews, Roganstown, Swords, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda David Garvey said he found the accused in a highly intoxicated state, walking in and out of traffic at Liffey Street Lower at 12.20am on October 22 last year.

Kennedy smelled strongly of alcohol and was “highly abusive and threatening” to the gardaí in view of members of the public. He was arrested and brought to a garda station where his “attitude changed” and he became very cooperative and apologetic.

Kennedy accepted what happened was “not acceptable carry-on,” defence solicitor Roy O’Neill said. He had gone for drug treatment but after he got clean, he started drinking.

“That is why we are here – his drink intake,” Mr O’Neill said.

Kennedy was now “totally and utterly sober” and had not touched a drink in a long time.