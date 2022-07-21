Face of woman charged with murder of man at Wicklow home in February
A woman has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a Latvian man in Co Wicklow in February.
Nicola Brennan (31), of no fixed abode, was charged with the murder of Juris Viktorovs (36) at a house on Pairc Beal Atha Conaill, in the rural village of Ballyconnell, close to the towns of Shillelagh and Tullow on the Wicklow border with Carlow.
Mr Viktorovs was stabbed in the chest and died at the scene on the evening of February 10 this year.
It is understood the deceased had been staying at the house for short period.
He had previously lived in Tullow, around 10km away.
Brennan appeared before judge Geraldine Carthy at Carlow District Court this morning where Detective Sergeant Dermot Treacy from Blessington garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at Bray garda station yesterday.
He said Brennan made no reply when charged with the murder.
Nicola Brennan, wearing a black cardigan over a pink top, black leggings and black runners, stood quietly in the court during the short hearing.
Her solicitor, Andrew Vallely from the Partners at Law company, made an application for legal aid on the basis that Brennan is on social welfare.
Judge Carthy granted legal aid and remanded Brennan in custody in the Dochas Centre in Dublin to appear again at Carlow District Court next Wednesday July 27.
