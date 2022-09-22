Face of Tyrone supermarket sex pest who grabbed woman’s breasts and made vile remarks

Robert Hamilton launched the sick and brazen attack on the woman as she bought groceries and then chased her out of the shop making more disgusting comments as she fled.

This is the seedy supermarket sex pest who grabbed a terrified woman by her breasts and told her she had “quare tits for her age”.

Castlederg creep Robert Hamilton launched the sick and brazen attack on the woman as she bought groceries and then chased her out of the shop making more disgusting comments as she fled.

The 71-year-old, from the Learmore Road area of Killen in Tyrone, shouted at the woman, “I’ll see what kind of shag you are in bed.”

But the pervert pensioner – deemed an ongoing risk of similar-type behaviour in a report - managed to avoid going to jail because he told the court he’s a carer for a vulnerable relative.

Instead the remorseless sex offender was handed a suspended prison term by the judge who called out the OAP for being a “liar” and for trying to “blacken the name” of his victim in a previous hearing.

Astonishingly when we called at his home to ask what possessed him to behave so appallingly, he tried to blacken her name again.

The sleazy groper said he would only tell us his version of events if we “named and shamed” his sex attack victim.

When we told him we would never do that to a victim of sexual abuse he told us he would get our story “stopped” which we told him he couldn’t do.

He did however claim the woman he subjected to the attack had “completely made it up” despite admitting they had never met before.

“I didn’t do it, she completely made it up, I will tell you exactly what happened but only if you are able to put her name in the paper,” said Hamilton, who must sign the sex offender’s register for seven years.

“There’s a whole story but I only want to tell it if she was to get named in the paper. I have never been convicted of anything before except for a couple of traffic offences.

“It was horrendous being brought to court for sexually assaulting a woman – especially when I did no such thing.

“I’ve to speak to my solicitor about whether I should appeal which is something I’d like to do. I don’t want to say anything to you that would annoy the judge.”

He took our number and called us on Thursday afternoon to tell us he’d been advised not to speak to us at all.

Despite his protestations Robert Hamilton was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman who told Strabane Magistrates’ Court she felt “humiliated” by the ordeal Hamilton put her through.

During sentencing the Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne commented on the woman had been put through the further ordeal of giving evidence in the witness box by Hamilton’s refusal to admit his guilt.

Hamilton denied sexually assaulting the victim on 30 August 2021 but was found guilty after a contested hearing.

The court was told the victim was in a shop when Hamilton entered and after putting his hands under her upper clothing, grabbed her breasts, stating “You’ve quare tits for your age.”

The victim was disgusted, and after paying for her goods, left the shop, however Hamilton shouted after her, “I’ll see what kind of shag you are in bed.”

CCTV captured Hamilton effectively chasing her out of the shop.

On being convicted last month, the case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports in which Hamilton maintains his innocence.

The defence pointed out his client is a carer for a vulnerable relative with significant learning disabilities and, “Social Services have been involved with him in that role and they express no concerns around sexual offending or anything of that nature. He has nothing of this type of offending on record.

“That may create a concern as to how a man who never showed this sort of conduct in the past could come before the court for such a serious offence.”

It was conceded Hamilton has been assessed as presenting an ongoing risk of similar-type behaviour but urging the imposition of probation or community service, the defence added, “I accept there are aggravating features. This incident is difficult to explain but could be viewed as an isolated incident.”

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne rejected any question of a community disposal stating, “The facts of this case were particularly disturbing, and I am no less disturbed now by the attitude of the defendant.

“He humiliated this woman, verbally and physically, forcing his hands under her clothing and up to her breasts then making further salacious comments. CCTV evidence showed him effectively chasing her out of the shop, compounding the horror of what he’d done.”

The judge noted Hamilton, “Attempted to blacken the victim’s name with comments during the contest and I am gravely concerned about his ability to reflect on his actions.

“I see no merit in a probation order or community service because that would require him to accept what he did.

“I can’t see how a probation officer could work with someone who has adopted the stance taken by the defendant, not only repeating the lies he told this court, but persisting with them, despite being given the opportunity to explain his behaviour.

“I cannot get past the fact he inflicted the incident on an entirely innocent woman going about her business.”

Judge Browne said the facts of the case and Hamilton’s attitude meant imprisonment was the only option.

He imposed a sentence of four months custody, however agreed to suspend this for 18 months, “Due only to the defendant’s commitments as a carer.”

Hamilton will also be subject to sex offender registration for seven years.

