Face of monster who butchered Irish girlfriend (28) and their unborn child

Sadistic Liam Taylor, 37, stabbed Ailish Walsh 40 times at her home

This is the cowardly thug who murdered his girlfriend and their unborn baby girl in a frenzied attack with a pair of scissors

Sadistic Liam Taylor, 37, stabbed Ailish Walsh 40 times at her home in Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, north London, on December 15 last year.

Earlier this week, Taylor was jailed for 27 years. However, evil Taylor did not have the courage to face his victim’s family in court and instead attended the sentence hearing via video link.

The court had heard how he slashed the mother-of-four a dozen times to her face, including her eye.

Ailish Walsh

Some of the stab wounds were directed at the 22 week old foetus and his partner's genitals because Taylor had two daughters and wanted a son, the Old Bailey heard.

He also battered her around the head with a 15kg dumbell.

Prosecutor Jane Osborne said: “Ailish had told more than one person that the defendant was upset about the pregnancy because he wanted a a boy.

"Some of the injuries were deliberately aimed at the unborn child.”

Ms Walsh, 28 – originally from Dublin - had been trying to break up with Taylor because she thought he was seeing another woman and had found him taking cocaine.

She was 22 weeks pregnant with Taylor's child at the time of her death.

Taylor, who went out to buy rum, coke and cigarettes after the killing slaying, told police “that won’t bring her back though will it’ when he was arrested.

He added: “It’s crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life.”

Ms Walsh had four children aged between six and 10 from a previous marriage in Ireland.

Ailish Walsh

Taylor was jailed for a year in 2020 for beating his mother in the head and face with a metal pole.

Passing sentence Judge Nigel Lickley told Taylor over the video link: “You assaulted Ailish with a ferocious, brutal and savage attack.

“You used a weapon and targeted parts of her face, abdomen and genitals with the intention to disfigure her.

“The attack had elements, which I find sadistic in nature'.

The judge added: “I have to distinguish between genuine remorse and feeling sorry for yourself.

“Attending in person might have indicated real remorse.”

Members of the victim's family hurled abuse at Taylor as they left court.

Ms Walsh’s father Laurence Goulding said in a victim impact statement summarised to court how difficult it was to have to bury his daughter, and that he is angry she is gone.

He said he felt isolated as he has a terminal illness and Ailish had been his carer before her death.

Matthew Perry, the father of Ms Walsh's young children called Taylor 'a f**king scumbag' in an impact statement he gave from the witness box.

'You have subjected innocent children to a lifetime of asking questions,' he said.

"No person deserves to be subjected to that torture. You are worse than a monster. Untold devastation has been inflicted by you on our family.

“My children are terrified that one day you will be given the opportunity to leave prison.'

Mr Perry added that Ms Walsh was “kind smart, caring and willing to give anyone a chance including you, you f*cking scumbag.”

The prosecution argued Taylor intended to kill the unborn baby but did not bring a charge of child destruction as the baby was within the legal limit for abortion and would not have survived outside the womb.

Taylor, previously of Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, admitted murder.

His barrister said Taylor he had not attended court because he was not feeling 'extremely well' but he was listening to 'every word' on the court video link.