Face of man charged after student chased through Dublin school by group of men

Scott Purdue, with an address at Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, is charged with violent disorder at a secondary school.

Accused Scott Purdue

A Dublin man is charged with violent disorder at a school in the west of the city where a youth was allegedly chased by a group of men.

Teachers and students had to run for safety when Scott Purdue (25) and two co-accused entered the school, it is alleged.

The case against him was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Purdue, with an address at Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, is charged with violent disorder at a secondary school on October 13 last year.

A garda said the accused was arrested at Ronanstown garda station for the purpose of charge and made no reply after caution.

​The court heard it was alleged Mr Purdue and two other co-accused entered the school “after a minor” and an article was produced.

It was just after lunch and students and teachers who were in corridors had to run into classrooms for safety.

Nobody was injured, the court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones granted bail after hearing there were no garda objections.

Under conditions, Mr Purdue is to sign on at Ronanstown garda station, stay away from the school and live at his home address. He is to have no contact by any means with any witnesses including the youth mentioned.

Other co-accused had also been before the courts and granted bail.

Judge Jones remanded Mr Purdue on bail to appear in court again next month.


