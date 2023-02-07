Face of man accused of causing €51k worth of damage to Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street

He is also accused of taking property valued at €31,2014 in a burglary at the shop on January 18.

A MAN has been charged over the ram-raiding of a shop on Dublin’s Grafton street where tens of thousands of euros worth of damage was caused and clothing stolen.

Lee Conlon (44) appeared in Dublin District Court charged in connection with the late night break-in last month that left the front of the Hugo Boss store extensively damaged after it was rammed.

Judge Paula Murphy remanded him in custody after no bail application was made on his behalf.

Mr Conlon, with an address at Meath Place, Thomas Street, Dublin is charged with causing €51,000 worth of damage and taking property valued at €31,2014 in a burglary at the shop on January 18.

Mr Conlon was arrested yesterday and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 before being charged and brought before the court today.

Garda Aine Hogan said she arrested Mr Conlon for the purpose of charging him at 4.15am. He was charged at 5.13am and made no reply after caution, she said.

The accused was handed copies of the charge sheets.

“There’s no application for bail at this time,” defence solicitor Philip Hannon said.

He applied for free legal aid submitting a statement of Mr Conlon’s financial means to the court.

The judge said “he looks like a suitable candidate” and, noting there were no garda objections, she granted legal aid.

The judge also directed that the accused be assessed for appropriate medical attention while in custody, at Mr Hannon’s request.

Mr Conlon, wearing a yellow and navy jacket, grey hooded top and navy tracksuit bottoms and runners was not required to address the court and has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Gardaí were called to the shop at the St Stephen's Green end of the street, between South Anne Street and Chatham Street, just after 4.30am on January 18, when the alarm was raised by a worker in a nearby store.

The area was cordoned off as an investigation got underway.