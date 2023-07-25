Face of man (48) accused of performing sex act in front of young girls in Dublin

It is alleged Mark Dolan (48) could be seen on CCTV “smiling” as he returned to his car after masturbating in front of the children

PROSECUTORS have been given more time to prepare their case against a father-of-three accused of exposing himself and performing a sex act in front of a group of young girls on a Dublin street.

It is alleged Mark Dolan (48) could be seen on CCTV “smiling” as he returned to his car after masturbating in front of the children who were out playing.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded him on continuing bail at Dublin District Court today, for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Dolan, formerly of Andrew Heights, Dún Brinn, Athy, Co Kildare, is accused of intentionally masturbating in the presence of children in Dublin on a date last May.

The charge alleges this was for the purpose of sexual gratification or “corrupting or depraving a child.”

The accused was arrested and charged in May and was back before the court today.

Garda Sergeant Deirdre McInerney said the directions of the DPP were not available yet and sought an adjournment.

Defence barrister Emily Walker said an application to change bail conditions would be made by the accused on the next date.

The judge adjourned the case to a date in September. Mr Dolan, who has not yet entered a plea, was not required to address the court.

At his contested bail hearing in May, gardai alleged four girls were out playing on a street when the accused drove past them before parking his vehicle further down the road.

Mr Dolan was allegedly seen on CCTV exiting his car and walking back towards them on the other side of the street, a garda said.

According to the prosecution, on the footage, he unzips his trousers and “keeps his hands on his genital area” as he walks towards the girls, who are in his line of sight.

He can be seen “looking around”, the garda said. At one point he is facing a wall. It can be seen that “his hand moves a lot in his genital region,” the garda said.

The accused is seen walking away, looking over his shoulder at the girls who are also looking at him, he continued.

He is seen moving up and down the road three times and when he walks back to his car, his penis is exposed and he appears to be smiling, it was alleged.

At the time, Judge Brendan O’Reilly ruled Mr Dolan could not be identified, but another judge, Cephas Power later lifted that order when it was challenged by lawyers for RTE.