Face of man (28) accused of murdering his father at his home in Westmeath
Belgium-born fortune teller Stefan Nivelles Posschier, 65, was discovered lifeless on October 25 at his home in Rattin
This is the man accused of murdering his father Stefan Nivelles Posschier, who was found dead at his Co. Westmeath home last month.
Ross O’Rourke (28) “shook his head and made no reply” when he appeared in court this morning.
O'Rourke, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody after appearing before Judge Bernadette Owens at Mullingar District Court this morning.
Belgium-born fortune teller Stefan Nivelles Posschier, 65, was discovered lifeless on October 25 at his home in Rattin, a rural townland between Kinnegad and Milltownpass.
A postmortem examination was conducted while detectives at Mullingar Garda station commenced a murder investigation.
They brought Mr O'Rourke to appear before Judge Owens at Mullingar District Court.
Giving evidence, Detective Sergeant David Donnelly said Mr O'Rourke was arrested, charged and cautioned at 10.10 am.
He is accused of the murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier at his home between October 24 – 25, contrary to common law.
Read more
Detective Sergeant Donnelly told the court that "in reply to the charge after caution, he made no reply and shook his head". Mr O'Rourke was then handed a copy of the charge sheet.
Throughout the brief hearing, the defendant, dressed in a black top, navy tracksuit bottoms and brown shoes, stood facing forward with his hands behind his back.
His solicitor Kate McGhee (Tracy Horan & Co Solicitors), successfully asked for legal aid to be granted because her client was not working.
Judge Owens also acceded to her request to extend legal aid "to cover an independent psychiatric report".
Mr O'Rourke did not address the court but whispered to his solicitor when she brought up the request concerning the psychiatric report.
He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear again at Mullingar District Court via video link on November 17.
The District Court does not have the jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, which require an application in the High Court.
Clairvoyant Stefan had been in Ireland for over 20 years. He had lived in south Dublin before settling in Co. Westmeath.
Mr Posschier was well-known for his work as a psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic healer.
Working under the stage name Stefan De Guylian, he gave tarot card readings in towns across the country.
He was laid to rest following a funeral service at the weekend.
Today's Headlines
machete threat | Cornelius Price’s gang vowed to shoot kidnap victims if €340k ransom was not paid, court hears
Cam yourselves | Tennis star Camila Giorgi wows her fans with daring underwear photo shoot
terrible tragedy | Teen girl killed and two men seriously injured in Donegal road crash
charged | Man charged in connection with murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier in Co Westmeath
FUR REAL? | Wolves should be reintroduced to Ireland to control deer numbers, park owner says
Splashing his Doha | Drug lord Seamus Quinn lives it up in hot tub on luxury holiday to Qatar
'Challenging' | Jennifer Aniston reveals she tried IVF to have kids but it didn’t work
Breaking dad | Dad who set up cannabis growhouse to pay legal fees and spend time with family jailed
Dashcam footage shows Dublin bus driving on footpath and cycle lane
Garda appeal | Male cyclist (20s) in critical condition after being hit by lorry in Dublin