Face of man (20) charged with making and possessing indecent images of children
The case was put back until later next month.
One of the youngest ever defendants to be classified as a dangerous pervert has been accused of having indecent images of children.
Philip Kirk (20), from Broughshane, was charged with two offences of making and possessing indecent images of children in August 2020.
None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
But the court was told the file “is going to a senior prosecutor” for review and that the Public Prosecution Service is “still awaiting a decision’’ as to whether the case will stay in the petty sessions or be elevated to the Crown Court.
A defence lawyer said Kirk “is one of the highest-category sex offenders in NI for his age”.
The case was put back until later next month.
Today's Headlines
RIP | Funeral details announced for man (47) killed in Louth hammer attack
stoner surgeon | Senior garda wrote to Medical Council with ‘serious concerns’ over drug-driving doctor
dapper con | Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin turn on style for sister’s wedding in Kildare castle
latest | Second teen arrested after Cork assault that left young man fighting for his life
warm personality | Limerick dad found dead in prison on Christmas Day was ‘jolly’ and ‘fun’, funeral mass hears
'best year' | 2 Johnnies star Johnny O’Brien shares snap with influencer girlfriend
Special Rob | Robbie Keane’s grandmother Ettie was ‘very proud’ of her grandson, funeral is told
Murder case | Leo Varadkar will have ‘more to say’ about Jonathan Dowdall and Sinn Fein after Monk trial ends
breaking | Man (40s) dies in hospital after being found unconscious in Cork housing estate
start small | Mental health charity urges those choosing New Year's resolutions to be realistic