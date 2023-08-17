Face of Dublin man (27) who carried out ‘life-changing’ assault on victim

Garda Green said no weapons were used, and alleged the victim was left immobile and his speech was impaired.

A Dublin man accused of seriously assaulting another man and leaving him with “life-changing injuries” has indicated he is pleading guilty.

Conti Birali (27) and his two accomplices were facing a jury trial over the assault which took place in Mulhuddart village last year.

However, Birali has indicated he wishes to go forward to the circuit court for sentencing on “a signed plea of guilty”.

​The accused, of Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, is charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to another man at Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart village on July 31, 2022.

Birali is further charged with committing violent disorder with two named individuals at the time and place.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the DPP had directed trial in the circuit court on the charges, where the penalties upon conviction are greater than in the district court.

Solicitor Simon Fleming said Birali would be going forward to the circuit court “on a signed plea of guilty” and a book of evidence would not be required.

The solicitor asked for the matter to be adjourned to October, when Birali’s two co-accused are due before the court.

One of the co-accused has indicated he wishes to go forward to the circuit court on a signed plea of guilty, while the third co-accused has indicated a book of evidence will be required.

In relation to the allegation, Garda Jennifer Green told Judge Gerard Jones the assault was “very serious” and the victim suffered life-changing injuries.

Garda Green said no weapons were used, and alleged the victim was left immobile and his speech was impaired.

The parties were not known to each other, the garda added.​​​​​​