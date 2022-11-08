Face of Dublin doctor who pleaded guilty to distributing child abuse images
Dr Ronan Keogan pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography
A Dublin doctor has pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child abuse material.
Dr Ronan Keogan of College Square, Terenure was due to stand trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this morning .
Defence counsel, Lorcan Staines SC, indicated a jury would not be required and his client was going to plead guilty.
Keogan (50) pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography at an unknown location within the State on March 26, 2017.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing three child pornography images at an address in Templeogue, Dublin, on May 15, 2017.
Read more
Eoin Lawlor BL, prosecuting, indicated to the court that Keogan is no longer living at the Terenure address due to some “unwanted attention” from the public.
Judge Patricia Ryan set a sentence date of January 20 next year and remanded Keogan on continuing bail.
A no publicity order was previously imposed on the case at Dublin District Court but this order was lifted when the case came to the Circuit Court following queries from media organisations.
Today's Headlines
'extreme violence' | Eugene Hanratty Snr jailed for three years for unprovoked assault on neighbour 10 years ago
Latest | Man accused of helping Regency shooting gang ‘unlawfully’ detained by gardai, defence says
weapon seized | Gardai arrest two after man drops rucksack with saw off shotgun and ammo in Finglas
'Heaven' | Vogue Williams shares snaps from holiday to five-star Caribbean resort owned by in-laws
RIP | Harry Potter sorting hat star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
'confused' | Credit union robbery suspect granted free legal aid one week after offering £1m in bail sureties
Guilty pleas | Two men jailed for roles in violent robbery of sex worker at Dublin hotel
Face-booked | Miriam O’Callaghan opens up about stress of ‘expensive’ court case
ring robber | Newstalk’s Jonathan McCrea pleads with public to keep an eye out for stolen items after robbery
Jump | Nadine Coyle says she ‘lost all leg control’ during terrifying I’m A Celebrity task