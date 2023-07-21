Face of Dublin dad allegedly caught with over €320k worth of drugs at his home

Roy Gunning, of Blackwood Square, Northwood, Santry, is charged with 16 offences

A FATHER-of-three had more than €320,000 worth of drugs at his home when it was raided by gardai this week, it is alleged.

Roy Gunning (43) was asleep in bed when gardai came to search the apartment and found cocaine, heroin, cannabis, ecstasy and ketamine, a court heard.

According to gardai, the drugs were found in the kitchen, living room, a bedroom safe and a car parked nearby.

Judge Joanne Carroll refused bail at Dublin District Court and remanded the accused in custody for a week, for the DPP’s directions.

Mr Gunning, of Blackwood Square, Northwood, Santry, is charged with 16 offences - eight counts of having the drugs for sale or supply and eight associated counts of simple possession.

Objecting to bail, Garda Paul Brierly said officers from the Dublin Crime Response Team searched the apartment under warrant on July 19 and found in excess of €320,000 worth of drugs in various quantities at two locations.

The accused was in bed asleep when gardai arrived with the warrant.

He was named on the lease and indicated to gardai he was the sole occupant, Gda Brierly said.

The drugs were found in the living room and kitchen and in a safe in the bedroom, he said.

Gardai also found a log book and key for a UK-registered Volkswagen Golf that was in the basement car park. This was seized and a further large quantity of drugs were found in the car, the garda continued.

Sealable bags were located in the safe, with the same bags in the car.

Gda Brierly said it was feared if granted bail, the accused would evade justice given the seriousness of the charges. Further, more serious charges were likely to be brought, he said.

Defence solicitor Holly Laher said Mr Gunning was presumed innocent and her instructions were he was not the sole occupant of the apartment. He was living with his parents in Bray, Co Wicklow and working at an electrical shop in Dublin.

Mr Gunning was well-rooted in the community and would abide by conditions if bailed, Ms Laher said.

Judge Carroll refused bail and remanded the accused in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on July 28. Mr Gunning has not yet entered pleas to the charges.