Extradition of Sean McGovern from Dubai to be ‘test case’ ahead of move on Kinahan leaders

Crumln native McGovern is wanted in Ireland on charges of murder and organised crime related offences

The extradition of gang figure Sean McGovern from his desert bolt hole in Dubai is being seen as a “test case” ahead of the Irish State’s moves to bring home Kinahan Cartel leadership.

Earlier this week, Garda Chief Dew Harris and Commander in Chief of the Dubai Police Excellency Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri held a high profile meeting in Dubai to discuss transnational crime,

In a photograph which sure to send chills down the spines of the wanted cartel men in the UAE, both police bosses are seen publicly for the first time shaking hands as they prepare a plan to move against the Irish criminals.

McGovern is a wanted man

Top of their list is McGovern, who is wanted in Ireland on charges of murder and organised crime related offences.

An arrest warrant remains in place for Daniel Kinahan’s right-hand man in relation to a Hutch/Kinahan feud murder

Gardai suspect he had a role in organising a number of other feud murders including that of Noel 'Duck Egg’ Kirwan (62) who was shot six times as he sat in his car on December 22, 2016, at St Ronan's Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Gardaí also want to charge Mr McGovern with gangland offences relating to the murder attempt on Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately.

Originally from Crumlin, McGovern, who was once a key part of the Byrne Organised Crime Group and for years ran the Kinahan's Irish operation, moved to the Emirates full-time following the murder of Kirwan in December 2016.

He was named during the US sanctions as being wanted for murder and directing and participating in an organised criminal group. Gardai stated on April 12 this year that the High Court had issued a European Arrest Warrant for him.

However, McGovern has yet to be picked up by police.

Last November, McGovern’s “devoted dad” Des passed away but McGovern was forced to watch the service online from his hideaway.

Daniel Kinahan, his brother Christopher Jr and father Christy Sr

McGovern, who became very close to Daniel following the attack at the Regency Hotel and who was injured during the weigh-in shootout, later became Kinahan's most senior and trusted sidekick.

His girlfriend Anita Freeman and children relocated to the Emirates after he fled Ireland in the wake of the Kirwan murder.

McGovern's former home at Kildare Road in Crumlin was later seized as part of CAB's Proceeds of Crime case against the Byrne organisation.

Before the Bureau was handed the keys of the house its fixtures and fittings, including the kitchen and bathrooms, were ripped out.

McGovern has been helping Kinahan with his business ventures while resident in the UAE.

In July of last year, a man described as a "trusted enabler" of the Kinahan Cartel was jailed for over eight years for his role in the murder of Kirwan and the attempted murder of an associate of the rival Hutch gang.

Martin Aylmer was sentenced to 10 years and four months with the final two suspended after pleading guilty for participating in or contributing to the murder of innocent father-of-four Kirwan in 2016.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a similar offence in relation to the attempted murder of James 'Mago' Gately.

Both men were targeted because the Kinahan cartel believed they were associated with people involved in the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, the Special Criminal Court heard.

Last month, gardai recommended that Daniel Kinahan is charged with directing a murderous criminal organisation, in a file submitted to state prosecutors.

The file is being examined by the Director of Prosecutions (DPP), who will decide if there is enough evidence to bring formal charges against the cartel leader.

Christy Kinahan Snr

Detectives from the Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have been working on the inquiry for several years, with the aim of bringing down both Kinahan and the rest of the gang's hierarchy.

Garda Commissioner Harris revealed this week that a file has been submitted to the DPP for consideration as part of the investigation.

Sundayworld.com understands that recommendations contained within it are that Daniel Kinahan be charged with directing an organised crime gang. The offence, on conviction, carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The submission of the file to the DPP had remained secret until the garda chief stated it had been sent to prosecutors for consideration.

A garda spokesman said: “Following a comprehensive and wide-ranging investigation by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau into numerous serious offences committed here in Ireland by the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang, An Garda Síochána has recently submitted a file to the DPP.”

Mr Harris said gardaí “would hope to see leadership figures within the Kinahan Organised Crime Group brought to justice here in Ireland”.

While Mr Harris previously stated it was more likely that they would be brought to justice abroad, the development gives fresh hope that they could be trailed in Ireland.

Garda chief Drew Harris meets with Dubai Police boss Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri

Gardaí said they were continuing to work with law enforcement partners in the US, UK and Europe “as part of a combined international effort to disrupt and dismantle the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang”.

While the material submitted within the file has not been revealed, it is understood that detectives have gathered a large amount of evidence which they allege connects Daniel Kinahan to the day-to-day running of the gang.

A collective $15 million (€13.8m) bounty also remains in place from the US Treasury Department for information leading to the conviction of Daniel Kinahan, his father Christy Sr and brother Christopher Jr, and the dismantling of their crime gang.

Gardaí said that to date, more than 70 gang members have been convicted for offences, including murder, drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering.

A spokesperson said that as the file has been submitted to the DPP, they could not comment any further.

It is a further blow to the Kinahan organised crime gang, which in recent years has had senior figures jailed or being sought to face charges by gardaí.