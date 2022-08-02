Exposed: Pervert jailed for assaulting schoolgirl on Dublin bus caught breaking travel ban

James Callaghan (59) was spotted getting Dublin buses three times despite an order that he could not travel without garda clearance

A sex offender who was once jailed for touching and exposing himself to a schoolgirl on a bus has since been caught breaking a court-ordered public transport ban three times.

James Callaghan (59) was spotted getting Dublin buses despite an order that he could not travel without garda clearance, a court heard.

Judge John Hughes gave him a six-month suspended sentence.

Callaghan, of Decies Road, Ballyfermot, was found guilty at Dublin District Court of breaching an order under the Sex Offenders Act. He had denied the charges.

Inspector Ken McLaughlin, now retired, said Callaghan had to give gardaí 24 hours notice of any intention to use public transport.

Detective Garda Colm Grogan served the order on Callaghan in December 2020, explaining it in simple language to him at his front door.

“He threw the copy on the ground in front of me and told me to get out,” Det-Gda Grogan said.

Sgt Brendan O’Toole saw Callaghan at a bus stop at Rathgar Road, Rathmines on December 28, 2020.

Callaghan said he had got there by bus and intended returning by bus.

Garda Kevin Coller saw Callaghan at a bus stop at Decies Road, Ballyfermot on April 14, 2021. He stopped the bus and found the accused on board.

Garda Charles McPartland saw Callaghan boarding a bus at a stop at Kylemore Road on April 25 last year.

Callaghan maintained in evidence he was not notified of the order or did not understand it.

He said he did not believe he was breaking any order.

His defence argued the order was not communicated properly and Callaghan was not aware of it.

Callaghan, a former champion kickboxer was disabled following a road crash.

He was jailed for five months in 2018 for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl on a Dublin bus. He told her she was “gorgeous,” touched her hip and tried to pull her towards him while his penis was out.