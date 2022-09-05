Exposed: OAP charged with sexually abusing two girls in Northern Ireland
This is the pensioner accused of sexually abusing two girls in Northern Ireland.
Leo Kelly was charged with a total of 10 offences, including sexual activity with a child, between February 2009 and August 2014.
The 75-year-old, with an address at Wern Tarw Road, Rhondda Cynon, Wales, faces four counts in relation to one alleged victim, the rest in connection with the second girl.
Read more
None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court in Craigavon last week.
But a prosecuting lawyer submitted that the legal papers and statements formed the basis of a prima facie case, which was conceded by the defence.
The court clerk told Kelly that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined the opportunity.
The judge said that having read the papers he was satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer.
Kelly was freed on his own bail of £500 with the case due to be heard again next month.
Today's Headlines
Alleged threats | Man (62) charged with cutting wires of car before race at Donegal International Rally
contempt of court | Teacher who refused to call trans student ‘they’ will contest application to have him jailed
Shock doc | Surgeon nabbed for drug driving, speeding at over 200km/h and having fake licences
LATEST | Twins (8) 'thrown from upstairs window' after horror Tallaght knife attack, gardaí believe
DUO WANTED | Two members of Ireland’s infamous Dead Zoo gang placed on Interpol’s Red Notice list
'serious times' | Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest and will become UK’s next prime minister
Duff times | Keith Duffy says he ‘can’t write ballad for dad… I’m no Bob Dylan’
Horrific | Minister Simon Coveney pays tribute to ‘beautiful children’ killed in Tallaght
Mad props | Dublin man (58) appears in court charged with stealing helicopter
Drug cartel | Garda tells Lithuanian court ‘The Russians’ gang flooded Ireland with heroin and cocaine