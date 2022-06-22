Exposed: Lout who stole Kia from car dealership and crashed into hedge
This is the Lurgan lout who stole a car from a car dealership but was arrested after he crashed it into a hedge.
Appearing at Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday by video-link from prison, 36-year-old Donald Brian McComb entered a guilty plea to the last outstanding charge against him of burglary of McWilliams Car Sales on the Carrickblacker Road in Portadown on August 24 last year.
McComb, listed as of no fixed abode, Lurgan, had earlier confessed to aggravated vehicle theft causing damage to the stolen Kia Sportage, assaulting Terry McWilliams and driving dangerously on the Old Lurgan Road.
It was reported at the time that having assaulted Mr McWilliams and stolen two sets of car keys and the Kia from the dealership, McComb was arrested when he crashed through a hedge and into a field on the Bluestone Road.
Following the confessions, defence counsel Conor Coulter asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow the probation service to prepare a report.
Remanding McComb back into custody, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said he would deal with the case on July 22.
