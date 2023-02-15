Execution-style murder ‘may have been retribution for drug death of alleged killer’s son’

Liam Christie was shot up to eight times at close range in the early hours of October 20 last year

Flowers at the scene of the murder of Liam Christie who was shot at close range in Antrim — © Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The execution-style murder of a man in Antrim may have been carried out as retribution for the drug-related death of his alleged killer’s son, the High Court heard today.

Liam Christie was shot up to eight times at close range in the bedroom of a house in the town’s Ballycraigy estate in the early hours of October 20 last year.

Jonathan Patterson, 44, of Moylinney Park in Antrim, is one of two men charged with the murder.

As Patterson mounted a failed application for bail, the court was told the killing could be linked to his son’s fatal drug overdose nearly four years ago.

Prosecution counsel claimed they have been trying to find out who supplied the drugs ever since.

“It’s a working theory at present that this was some sort of retribution for the untimely death of Mr Patterson’s son,” it was disclosed.

“It’s the belief of police that Mr Patterson believes Mr Christie was involved somehow and that this was retaliation.”

Mr Christie’s body was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood in an upstairs room at the property.

He had been shot twice in the back of the head, twice in the chest and through the nose. Another bullet was lodged in his jaw.

Two guns were used in the attack - a revolver and a 9mm pistol - but neither weapon has been recovered.

“The prosecution case is simple: this was an execution,” counsel submitted.

Patterson, who is charged with two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, denies any involvement in the killing.

But the Crown claimed he can be connected through circumstantial CCTV evidence.

The footage allegedly showed Patterson leaving his home on the estate with another man at around 1am on October 20 to carry out a “dry run” towards Mr Christie’s house.

Just over an hour later they went out again, retrieved what police believe was at least one of the guns from the boot of a car, and headed back to the scene of the killing, according to the prosecutor.

“This was planned and deadly weapons were obtained,” she insisted.

“These were not household items picked up and used in a violent manner.”

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson argued that the case against his client was weak, with no forensic evidence connecting him to the scene of the shooting.

With Patterson said to have been drinking and taking substances on the night of the killing, Mr Thompson contended those were not the actions of someone responsible for such a highly planned killing.

Refusing bail, however, Mr Justice Humphreys cited risks of interference with the investigation and re-offending.

The judge said: “It’s quite apparent this murder was a planned execution.

“It stands at one end of the homicide spectrum as a most serious and brutal killing.”