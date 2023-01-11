Ex-Terenure College rugby coach admits indecent assault of two boys in the 80s
McClean is also facing a further 49 counts of alleged sexual assault concerning 20 former students at the school
A former rugby coach and teacher at a south Dublin private school will be sentenced next month after he admitted indecently assaulting two boys during the 1980s.
John McClean (77), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, affirmed guilty pleas at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today to four counts of indecent assault sent forward from the District Court.
The offences took place at Terenure College on dates unknown during term time between 1981 and 1983 and also between 1987 and 1988.
The court heard that McClean admitted to indecently assaulting each of the victims twice.
Judge Martin Nolan remanded him in custody to be sentenced on February 23.
McClean is also facing a further 49 counts of alleged sexual assault concerning 20 former students at the school and will be arraigned on these charges on the next date.
The court heard that all the complainants have submitted victim impact reports and that the sentencing could last up to two days.
