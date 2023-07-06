Ex-soldier with ‘temper problem’ who battered his ex spared jail after car sale outburst

Jonathan McSherry smashed mechanic’s machine in a rage

A former soldier, who was once jailed for a brutal attack on his ex-partner, has avoided prison for smashing a motor mechanic’s testing machine during a dispute over a car sale.

Jonathan McSherry (41) threw the diagnostic equipment from the Mazda he was selling, after claiming the buyer had taken the car for a test drive without his permission.

He was given a three-month suspended sentence for damaging the machine, on condition he takes an anger management course.

McSherry’s previous crime record included breaking nearly every bone in his former partner Jessica Bowes’s face in a vicious assault in 2015.

Judge John Hughes said the accused’s prior convictions showed he had “difficulties with his temper”, and while the latest charge was not for violence, “the facts speak for themselves”.

Father-of-three McSherry, from Camac Crescent, Inchicore, Dublin, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Turvey Avenue, Inchicore, on November 28, 2020.

The victim, a mechanic, had been employed to inspect a silver Mazda on behalf of a client. They met the seller – McSherry – and an inspection of the car was carried out, including a test drive where a diagnostic analysis was done. This took around 45 minutes.

When they spoke to McSherry afterwards, he became annoyed, and the mechanic went to take the diagnostic machine from the car.

The accused took the device and threw it from the car, causing it to break, at a cost of €400.

Jonathan McSherry at a previous court appearance

The court heard McSherry had previous convictions for offences including assault and threatening to kill or cause serious harm.

He was in the Defence Forces for eight years but now worked full-time in car valeting, the court heard.

McSherry had no drug addictions, but previously had an alcohol issue.

The offence arose from a dispute where he maintained the other parties had no consent to drive the car and this led to the disagreement, Ms Daly said.

Ms Sherry had €400 compensation in court for the damage. Judge Hughes said this was merely restitution to replace what had been broken.

It appeared from McSherry’s prior convictions that he has “difficulties with his temper,” the judge said

The three-month sentence was suspended for two years on condition that the accused reports to the Probation Service and completes an anger-management course.

McSherry served 22 months in jail for a “merciless” attack on Jessica Bowes at her home in Clondalkin, Dublin, in December 2015.

He battered the mother-of-two after she arrived home from a Christmas night out.

Jessica Bowes

Footage of the attack, played in the court before he was sentenced, showed McSherry punching Ms Bowes to the ground, kicking her and dragging her along the ground while continuing to punch her.

She lost consciousness twice during the assault and suffered fractures to her skull, eye sockets and cheek bone. She was left with a metal plate in her face.​