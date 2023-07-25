Ex-soldier who carried out a ‘cold campaign of rape’ has appeal dismissed

Niall Kennedy (32) denied the charges and did not accept the jury's verdicts.

A former soldier who was jailed for 10 years for “a cynical and cold campaign of rape and harassment” against a woman he had been dating has lost his appeal against his conviction after arguing that the trial judge should have warned the jury about the dangers of uncorroborated evidence.

Niall Kennedy (32) of Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge, Co Kildare, was convicted by a jury in December 2021 at the Central Criminal Court of 12 counts of rape on eleven different occasions in August 2017.

He was also convicted of harassment on multiple occasions between February and August 2017 and of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to the woman and others in June 2017 and twice in August 2017.

Kennedy, who has no previous convictions, denied the charges and did not accept the jury's verdicts.

While they continued in an on-off sexual relationship, the court heard that Kennedy continued to harass the woman, including following her when she was on nights out with friends.

On one occasion outside a Dublin nightclub, he showed up and threatened to kill one of her male friends. Kennedy also sent images of an indecent nature to her mother’s phone.

In August 2017, Kennedy told the woman to come to his house where he raped her, while calling her “a slut and a whore” and telling her that “she deserved it.”

He told her that the only way “to make things up with him was to be in a threesome” and that she had to have sex with him 24 times, and also for every time he said she had sex with another man.

At the Court of Appeal in May, Kennedy's lawyers submitted that a warning about the woman's evidence in the case should have been issued by the judge to the jury before they began their deliberations.

Roderick O'Hanlon SC, for Kennedy, said that the woman admitted to lying in the past about her relationship with Kennedy and that the jury should have been told to approach her evidence with caution and "not jump to conclusions".

The trial judge refused the request which the defence said would go towards the reliability and credibility of the woman as a witness.

A corroboration warning may be given by a judge to a jury to highlight the dangers of convicting a defendant on the basis of uncorroborated evidence.

Mr O'Hanlon said the complainant gave evidence of her dealings with a male friend of hers, whose life she claimed Kennedy had threatened to "destroy".

"He told me that he knew [the male friend] was a druggy and that he would destroy his career.

"I did not know that [the friend] was into drugs and I don't believe that even now," said the woman at trial.

Mr O'Hanlon said the complainant had texted another friend to the contrary, saying she asked [the male friend] about using drugs and that "he had been doing coke and weed for a while".

"It was put to her that she had told lies to the jury about her belief that [the male friend] was using drugs," counsel said, submitting that the complainant accepted that she had told lies.

Mr O'Hanlon said the woman also lied to her parents about the relationship and to her employer about being off sick when she was with the accused.

In dismissing the appeal today, Mr Justice George Birmingham submitted that the appellant said the woman had lied to her family and friends over a prolonged period and did not inform her parents that the two had recommenced a relationship.

Mr Justice Birmingham said that the State "simply asserts that, in every case, and this case was no exception, the judge will direct the jury that they can accept some, part, or all of the evidence of a witness and therefore, there was no need for a particular caution along the lines suggested".

Mr Justice Birmingham said that the trial judge, Mr Justice Paul Burns, was "fully on top of all the authorities in relation to the question of whether a corroboration warning should be given".

Mr Justice Birmingham said the trial judge was making his decision against giving the jury a corroboration warning against the background of having seen the "lengthy evidence over a number of days".

"We do not find his decision to decline to give a corroboration warning at all surprising.

"Certainly, we are quite satisfied that it was a decision which was fully open to him," said Mr Justice Birmingham in dismissing the submission.

Mr Justice Birmingham also rejected a ground of appeal that the concept of recklessness had not been adequately explained to the jury in the context of a rape case.

It had been submitted that the trial judge erred in failing to adequately explain the subjective and objective elements for recklessness regarding consent in establishing mens rea - the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing - in a case where the accused and the complainant had been in an on and off relationship.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the trial judge was to be applauded in not resorting to legal language which is "understood by lawyers but is of little assistance to laymen".

Mr Justice Birmingham said the judge had rightly addressed the jury that the test for them to decide was where the appellant, "in his own mind, believed he had consent from the complainant to engage in sexual acts which ran concurrently to when the relationship was being characterised as a coercive one when non-consensual sexual acts were said to have occurred".

Mr Justice Birmingham said the jury "received the assistance to which they were entitled from the trial judge" and dismissed the ground of recklessness.

In dismissing the appeal, Mr Justice Birmingham said "we have not been persuaded that the trial was unfair or unsatisfactory in any respect, nor have we been persuaded that the verdict was unsafe".

At the appeal hearing, Vincent Heneghan SC, for the State, said the woman had explained why she told lies about the relationship.

"She was trying to protect herself and her family from the accused, a person who had come back into and out of her life.

"She was afeared and embarrassed by it. It was not a plan to fool the jury," said Mr Heneghan.

Also at that hearing, Mr Justice John Edwards said the woman had said she had forgotten about describing her friend as a drug-user and did not accept she lied in that she "stood over what she said - she did not believe he was into drugs".

Mr Justice Edwards said the woman accepted that she told something different to the jury regarding the male friend but that "a lie has to be a conscious decision, in that you can't lie if you forget something - it's not a lie. She claims she didn't remember the text exchange".

Mr O'Hanlon said the lack of the warning "doesn't properly address the manner in which a jury should address her evidence. The court ought to have issued a caution alerting the jury to those aspects of the complainant's evidence".

At the trial, Mr Justice Burns said the case was characterised by a "more than usual degree of degradation and abuse of trust" of the woman and set a headline sentence of 13 years.

He said Kennedy had carried out a of “a cynical and cold campaign of rape” against the woman.

He imposed a sentence of 12 years with the final two years suspended for five years on strict conditions.

The trial heard that the woman was in her early 20s when she met Kennedy in December 2016 on the Tinder dating app and soon began a relationship.

However, the court heard that Kennedy then began turning up outside her place of work, or in a nightclub when the woman was out with friends.

He would turn up uninvited, was constantly texting her and demanding that she send him photographs, a garda witness said.

The woman found the level of communication “unbearable” and wanted to end the relationship.