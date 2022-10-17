Ex Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall given four-year sentence for role in murder

His father Patrick Dowdall (65) was jailed for two years.

A former Sinn Fein councillor has been jailed for four years for helping a crime gang to murder David Byrne in a shooting at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Jonathan Dowdall (44) had the sentence handed down at the Special Criminal Court today.

His father Patrick Dowdall (65) was jailed for two years. Both men, from Navan Road, Cabra had pleaded guilty to facilitating the gangland killing by making a room in the hotel available to a criminal organisation.

Mr Byrne (34), a Crumlin father-of-two and Kinahan gang member was shot dead when armed raiders stormed the hotel during a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

His murder sparked the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Tight security at the CCJ

Patrick Dowdall had booked a room in the hotel for use by the gang and the father and son drove to hand over the keys over to criminals the day before the fatal attack.

The Dowdalls are the first people to be convicted over the Regency shooting.

Jonathan Dowdall had originally been charged with murder but that was withdrawn by the proseuction after he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence.

He has since made himself available as a prosecution witness in the upcoming trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch, who is charged with Mr Byrne's murder.

Armed garda at the CCJ

Mr Hutch is due to go on trial tomorrow, alongside Paul Murphy (59) and Jason Bonney (50), who are charged with facilitating the murder by providing the crime gang with vehicles.

The Dowdalls’ sentences will begin in two weeks to give them time to contact "professional" people, the court heard. They both remain in protective garda custody until then.

The sentence hearing took place with a heavy armed garda presence today.

At a previous hearing the non-jury court heard Jonathan Dowdall was being assessed for the Witness Security Programme (WSP).