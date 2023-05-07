Ex RTÉ journalist convicted of sex assault on sleeping partner refused appeal

Mícheál Ó Leidhin (38), was a political reporter for Raidió na Gaeltachta before he was fired after being found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to 15 months in jail in July 2022.

The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from a former RTÉ political reporter over his conviction for sexual assault after he argued that his sleeping victim had given “continued consent” to sexual activity, due to earlier consensual foreplay.

Mícheál Ó Leidhin (38), was a political reporter for Raidió na Gaeltachta before he was fired after being found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to 15 months in jail in July 2022.

In the Court of Appeal, Ó Leidhin’s barrister compared what his client had done to a scenario where a woman woke her partner by performing a sexual act. He said this could now be considered a crime.

“The people of Ireland should know if this is an offence, and Mr Ó Leidhin should be able to test whether that is the law,” he said.

At the Central Criminal Court trial, the jury heard the complainant was in a Dublin pub in May 2018 with a female friend when they met with Ó Leidhin.

Ó Leidhin asked the woman back to his flat in south Dublin where they engaged in consensual sexual foreplay.

He suggested they have penetrative sex. The woman said “no”, but left open the possibility that they could do so in the morning. The woman said she woke up to find Ó Leidhin lying on top of her groping her breasts.

She told him to get off, the court heard. She told the court she absolutely did not consent. They went back to sleep and Ó Leidhin later gave the woman a lift home. They spoke later that day via phone and text and the woman expressed her unhappiness about what happened.

​Ó Leidhin called over to her house and they spoke for about an hour. A year later, the woman reported the incident to gardaí.

The journalist told gardaí that when he woke, he had wanted to resume the sexual activity they had engaged in earlier. He said he was trying to wake the woman to continue “fooling around”. He said she asked him to stop and he did.

The jury found Ó Leidhin not guilty of one offence he was charged with, but guilty of a second charge which was sexual assault.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she felt grief and distress. Relationships with her family had become strained and she had lost her social circle. She said she had not been able to progress in her career, and became depressed and suicidal.

The woman said she believed if society supported victims better, she would not have had to deal with such devastating losses. She said the only person responsible for the relationships and friendships she had lost was Ó Leidhin, and yet she had been shamed and blamed because of what he did to her.

Sentencing him to 15 months in jail, Judge Karen O’Connor said aggravating factors included the effect on the victim, who spoke in a compelling manner about her sense of being violated when she slept.

At the Court of Appeal last year, Ó’Leidhin contended that the verdict was “perverse and/or contrary to the weight of the evidence”.

At the hearing, Ó Leidhin’s barrister raised for the first time the contention that there was no assault because there was an “implied consent” to Ó Leidhin engaging in sexual activity with the complainant, even while she slept. The Court of Appeal rejected this argument, as it was neither raised at trial nor in the notice of appeal.

In applying for a Supreme Court hearing, Ó Leidhin submitted that the Court of Appeal erred in refusing to quash his conviction in circumstances where he was “incorrectly charged with the offence of which he was found guilty”.

He submitted that the appeal court failed to “properly consider the concept of consent during a course of conduct where consent had previously been given”.

The journalist’s submission argued that “it is a matter of general public importance” to consider the implications of failing to recognise the concept of “continued consent”, such as the “unintentional criminalisation of common conduct in intimate relationships”.

The court said the case did not raise any point of general public importance and the failure to recognise the concept of “implied consent” did not have the far-reaching implications claimed.

A Supreme Court panel of Judges Elizabeth Dunne, Iseult O’Malley and Brian Murray dismissed the application for a full hearing.

In a determination issued on April 25, they said Ó Leidhin had not identified how it could be concluded that he was denied a fair trial, or that the Court of Appeal did not grant due consideration to his newly raised argument.

They said there was sufficient opportunity for the “implied consent” argument to be raised at his trial.