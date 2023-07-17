Ex Northern Ireland footballer out on bail after Twelfth street brawl caught on camera

Video footage of an elderly man knocked unconscious during the brawl has been circulating on social media

A former Northern Ireland international footballer has been released on bail after a fight on Sandy Row over the Twelfth.

Billie Simpson (31) was taken into custody on Sunday after expressing fears that she may be under threat from the UDA following a fight on July 12.

Footage of Twelfth brawl in Sandy Row goes viral

On Monday a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old woman arrested following the report of an assault in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on July 12 has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Police previously appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the assault, or anyone with any footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives.