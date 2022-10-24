Ex-model who punched woman at Luas stop avoids jail

Emily Stewart initially denied the charge but changed her plea to guilty as the Dublin District Court hearing was about to get under way today

An ex-model has received a suspended sentence for punching a woman who “tried to help” after discovering her screaming loudly at a Luas stop in Dublin.

Emily Stewart (26) of Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin, was accused of assault causing harm to the woman (25) at the Bluebell stop on Naas Road, Dublin 12, on July 20, 2021.

She initially denied the charge but changed her plea to guilty as the Dublin District Court hearing was about to get under way today.

The incident happened at 9.30 pm, close to a Luas tram stop.

The victim, a young woman, told the court she had been walking home from the gym with a friend when she heard the accused talking loudly, but she could not understand her.

Stewart was screaming and she tried to help.

The victim, Ms Yume Gall, told the court she “went to see if she [Stewart] needed help”, but the defendant started fighting with her friend.

The court heard Stewart went back to her car, and it looked like she was going to leave; however, she got out when she saw the victim taking pictures.

“She was screaming when she saw we were calling the guards, and I was taking pictures, and she was aware they were of her car,” she said. Stewart then punched her.

The victim and the defendant had not been known to each other. She told the court she had been trying to help and could not understand it.

The punch landed between her eyebrows and left her sore; however, she did not seek medical attention or have injuries.

Stewart replied “no comment” when arrested and charged under caution.

She did not address the court and broke down in tears as the judge proceeded to sentence.

The court heard she had 12 prior previous convictions, including two for assault causing harm and three less serious assaults.

Simon Donagh BL, defending, asked the judge to note his client was apologetic for the “totally inexcusable” assault on the injured party.

Counsel said Stewart was on methadone at the time but is now "much better" and pregnant.

He handed in two letters on her behalf and said Stewart accepted she was wrong.

He asked the judge to note the time gap since her last assault in 2017.

Judge Gerard Jones told Stewart it was a totally unjust and unfair attack on a member of the public, adding, “this young lady was trying to help”.

He imposed a three-month sentence but suspended it on condition she kept the peace and did not re-offend in the next year. Breaking the terms would result in going straight to prison, he warned.

Legal aid was granted earlier after the court heard the accused was not working.