Ex-model accused of punching woman between the eyebrows at Luas stop has court date set

Emily Stewart (26) of Clontarf, Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to a 25-year-old woman at the Bluebell stop on Naas Road

Former model Emily Stewart at the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

An ex-model who has pleaded not guilty to punching a woman and leaving her "swollen and sore" during a row at a Luas stop in Dublin will face a hearing in October.

Emily Stewart (26) of Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to a 25-year-old woman at the Bluebell stop on Naas Road, Dublin 12, on July 20, 2021.

She appeared at Dublin District Court today to get her trial date, which was set for October 24.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case be dealt with at the District Court level, not in the Circuit Court, which can impose harsher sentences.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted from defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght that a hearing date was required. He also mentioned the possibility of CCTV evidence because of the location of the incident.

Earlier, garda sergeant Niall Murphy outlined the prosecution evidence. He said it was alleged the incident happened at 9.30pm, close to a Luas tram stop.

Former model Emily Stewart at the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

The court heard that the complainant "tried to involve herself with other parties fighting", and there was an argument.

It was also heard Ms Stewart allegedly approached and punched the plaintiff in between her eyebrows.

It left her "swollen and sore"; however, she did not seek medical attention, the court heard.

Ms Stewart replied "no comment" when arrested and charged under caution.

Ms Stewart did not address the court.

The court has granted an order for the State to disclose copies of the prosecution evidence to the defence.

Legal aid was granted earlier after the court noted the accused was not working and had furnished a statement of means.