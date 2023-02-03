Ex-Ireland star Anthony Stokes charged with 10 offences including dealing cocaine

Judge Michele Finan remanded him on continuing bail

FORMER Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes has appeared in court on drugs and motoring charges after he was stopped driving in Dublin.

The ex-Premier League player (34) was charged after he was allegedly found with cocaine following a traffic incident last month, with further counts brought today.

Judge Michele Finan remanded him on continuing bail and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for the directions of the DPP to be given.

Mr Stokes, with an address at Wykham Point, Dundrum, Dublin is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply and dangerous driving.

The 10 separate offences are all alleged to have happened on January 6.

The sale or supply drugs offence is alleged to have happened at Crumlin Garda Station, with a related charge of simple possession of the drug.

The dangerous driving charges refer to a number of locations -Walkinstown Avenue, the Walkinstown Avenue/Long Mile Road junction, Kennelsfort Road Upper in Ballyfermot, Ballyfermot Road and, Knockmaroon Road, Castleknock.

He is also charged with uninsured and unlicenced driving at Knockmaroon Road, and failing to produce his documents within 10 days.

Anthony Stokes outside court — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

Mr Stokes, wearing a black jacket, black and red t-shirt and black jeans stood at the back of the court until he was called to come forward by the judge. He then stood as a garda sergeant handed evidence into court by certificate of Mr Stokes' initial arrest and charge for six offences.

Mr Stokes had been granted bail on those charges at the garda station.

Garda Radoslaw Konczewski then gave evidence of further charging the accused with four more counts before today's court sitting.

He said Mr Stokes made no reply after caution and was handed copies of the charges sheets.

The garda said he had no objection to bail subject to conditions, which were that the accused provides an address he is residing at and a phone number.

Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens objected, saying bail had already been granted without conditions on the more serious charge.

Anthony Stokes played for the Republic of Ireland

The judge asked the garda why he was seeking conditions. Gda Konczewski replied that there was a possibility of further charges and Mr Stokes had provided different addresses which were not valid.

"I'm concerned I won't be able to find him," the garda said.

"Has he a history of not being able to be found?" Judge Finan asked, to which the garda replied "no."

The court also heard the garda could contact the accused's solicitor and the judge said she would not impose bail conditions.

Judge Finan extended bail from the original charges and adjourned the case to a date in December for the directions of the DPP.

A written summary of the evidence was handed over to Ms Stephens.

Mr Stokes was not required to address the court and has not yet indicated pleas to the charges.

Mr Stokes won nine caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2007 and 2014. He began his senior career with Arsenal and also spent several seasons playing for clubs including Sunderland and Celtic.