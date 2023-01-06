Ex-Garda worker (26) accused of exchanging info from Pulse system for cocaine

Holly Hayden (26) and Daniel Webb (33), both with addresses in Co Wicklow, were brought before Dun Laoghaire district court

A former Garda civilian member has appeared in court charged with several corruption offences.

A co-accused has also been charged with giving or agreeing to give cocaine to the former Garda staff employee as an inducement or reward for looking up confidential information on the force's Pulse system.

They were arrested following an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

Holly Hayden (26) and Daniel Webb (33), both with addresses in Co Wicklow, were brought before Dún Laoghaire district court this morning.

Former civilian Garda member Ms Hayden, of Charlesland Wood in Greystones, is charged with five offences.

Under Section 62 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, she is accused of disclosing confidential information saved on the Pulse system to a named person, obtained in the course of carrying out her duties, knowing that the disclosure was likely to have a harmful effect.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on October 29, 2019, at an unknown location in the state.

Holly Hayden is also charged with four offences under Section 7 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018.

Three of these charges relate to accessing confidential information relevant to a named person on the Garda Pulse system at Dún Laoghaire garda station in September and October 2019, and disclosing this information for the purpose of corruptly obtaining a gift, consideration or advantage to herself.

A fifth charge relates to accessing information on Covid-19 checkpoints scheduled to be conducted in the Garda 'F' District and disclosing that information for the purpose of corruptly obtaining a gift, consideration or advantage.

The offending relating to this charge is alleged to have occurred on three separate occasions.

Co-accused Daniel Webb, of Charlesland Grove in Greystones, is charged with three offences under Section 5 (1) (b) of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018.

He is accused of corruptly giving, or agreeing to give a gift, namely cocaine or consideration or advantage to Holly Hayden as an inducement to, or reward for disclosing information saved on the Garda Pulse system, having requested her to do so.

The offending is alleged to have occurred in September 2019 and relates to confidential information held on Daniel Webb, and another named person, that were disclosed to Mr Webb.

The two defendants will appear before the court again at a later date.

Gardai said in a statement that the accused were arrested by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation this morning.

A spokesperson said that this was in relation to “the conduct of a former Garda staff employee".