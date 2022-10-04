Ex-Garda Superintendent caught with large amount of cannabis for sale at home to be sentenced today

John Murphy (61) has pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

An ex-Garda Superintendent is due to be sentenced today after admitting having a large amount of cannabis for sale or supply at his home.

John Murphy (61) has pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having cannabis worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at his North Dublin address on September 29 last year.

At a previous sitting at Dublin District Court, Murphy’s address was not read out due to security concerns.

At that hearing the judge made the order sending Murphy forward for sentencing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

He noted Murphy was surrendering bail and consented to go forward to the next stage while remaining in custody.

Murphy was also granted legal aid last November.

It followed an application from his solicitor, who said the request was "based on the seriousness of the charges and his financial circumstances".

The offence is contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act which can carry sentence of up to 10 years.

Defence solicitor Danica Kinane asked Murphy to confirm that he agreed to be sent forward to the Circuit Court on a guilty plea.

“That is correct,” the former senior garda replied.