Ex-Garda Superintendent caught with large amount of cannabis for sale at home to be sentenced today
John Murphy (61) has pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court
An ex-Garda Superintendent is due to be sentenced today after admitting having a large amount of cannabis for sale or supply at his home.
John Murphy (61) has pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having cannabis worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at his North Dublin address on September 29 last year.
At a previous sitting at Dublin District Court, Murphy’s address was not read out due to security concerns.
At that hearing the judge made the order sending Murphy forward for sentencing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.
He noted Murphy was surrendering bail and consented to go forward to the next stage while remaining in custody.
Murphy was also granted legal aid last November.
It followed an application from his solicitor, who said the request was "based on the seriousness of the charges and his financial circumstances".
The offence is contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act which can carry sentence of up to 10 years.
Defence solicitor Danica Kinane asked Murphy to confirm that he agreed to be sent forward to the Circuit Court on a guilty plea.
“That is correct,” the former senior garda replied.
Today's Headlines
'serious harm' | Husband and wife appear in court charged with alleged Co Longford ‘feud’ stabbing
Sleuth hurts | Rebekah Vardy ordered to pay £1.5m towards Coleen Rooney’s legal costs
'bad businessman' | Ex garda John Murphy jailed for over six years for possession of cannabis worth €259k
Guilty plea | Intoxicated dad stood in underwear at Dublin’s Spire, screaming obscenities
Gloves are off | Conor McGregor fights Dutch clothing firm in trademark battle
'special person' | Hunters facing trial over shooting of Morgan Keane near his French home
CRIME WORLD | Episode 161: The dramatic new evidence that halted the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
Danny Boo | Daniel O’Donnell to star in new Halloween film ‘Night of the Daniels’
'blatant' | Twitter accounts linked to Gerry Hutch allies send threats to Jonathan Dowdall and family
Man repeatedly beaten while on ground during shocking brawl in Donegal alley