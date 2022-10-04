Ex garda John Murphy jailed for over six years for possession of cannabis worth €259k

The court heard he was a bad businessman, who had racked up €855,000 in debt.

Former garda superintendent John Murphy, who pleaded guilty to having cannabis for sale or supply at his north Dublin home, has been sentenced to six and a half years.

The sentence has been backdated to October 4 of last year.

Today Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard he was arrested based on a tip-off.

His house was searched on September 29, 2021. Cannabis to the value of €259,120 was found in a walk in wardrobe, coal bunker and car.

The court heard he was a bad businessman, who had racked up €855,000 in debt. He had also developed an alcohol problem.

On arrest Murphy had made admissions of guilt.

Murphy (61) had been a garda for 40 years and was a father of five children.

Judge Martin Nolan said Murphy knew what he was doing was criminal, and he deserves long prison sentence.

At a previous sitting at Dublin District Court, Murphy’s address was not read out due to security concerns.

Murphy was also granted legal aid last November.

It followed an application from his solicitor, who said the request was "based on the seriousness of the charges and his financial circumstances".

The offence was contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act which carries a sentence of up to 10 years.