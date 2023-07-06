Ex-GAA star accused of manslaughter to have case sent to Crown Court

Fergal Doherty (41) is on bail charged with the manslaughter of Aaron Law on October 30, last year

A former GAA Star accused of manslaughter will have his case sent to the Crown Court next month, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed today.

During a brief mention of the case against Fergal Gerard Doherty at Ballymena Magistrates Court, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed the case against Fergal Doherty would be ready for a Preliminary Enquiry in four weeks so she was asking for the case to be adjourned to August 31.

She also confirmed to District Judge Nigel Broderick that the detective in charge of the case would attend court that day, as would the defendant, in order to serve disclosure on the defence.

Doherty (41), a Co Antrim bar owner and former captain of the Derry GAA team, from Main Street in Portglenone, is on bail charged with the manslaughter of Aaron Law on October 30, last year.

Aaron Law with his children Grace and Harry

The 34-year-old father-of-two, who was from Portglenone, was found lying unconscious outside Doherty’s bar at about 1.10am that Sunday.

Mr Law had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital but tragically later died.

When Doherty initially appeared in court last year, it was alleged that Mr law had been at a stag party at Pat’s Bar but had to be escorted outside by a doorman.

The court heard claims that Mr Law swung a punch but was felled by a single blow when Doherty retaliated, allegedly in self-defence according to his solicitor.

It is the police case that Mr Law lay unconscious and unattended to, without help or medical assistance, for about 15 minutes at which stage Doherty and the doorman dragged him out of the road and propped him against a wall.

No medical help was sent for until a member of the public noticed that Mr Law needed medical assistance and it was only then that an ambulance was called and the paramedics in turn contacted the police.

The court heard that Mr Law was taken to hospital but despite medical intervention, life was pronounced extinct at 16.41.

In court today, District Judge Broderick adjourned to the case to August 31 for the preliminary enquiry.