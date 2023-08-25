Ex-criminal who turned life around after extradition from Thailand back behind bars

Jonathan Turley was taken away and returned to a cell at Maghaberry Prison earlier this month.

Jonathan Turley is back behind bars, weeks after revealing how he has turned his life around.

Turley, who was extradited back to Northern Ireland from Thailand to face charges over an attack on a taxi driver in 2014, was returned to Maghaberry on August 10.

He had been living at the Innis Centre close to the city centre – a hostel approved for probationists – when he learned he was about to lose his place.

Well-placed sources have told us that PSNI officers arrived and he was taken away and returned to a cell at the maximum security facility.

The Sunday World can also reveal that Turley, whose criminal father Frankie was murdered in 2014, has been without his prescribed medication for the last 10 days.

Sources close to his family have told us there are serious concerns about his mental wellbeing.

Turley has claimed he has been subjected to ridicule and verbal abuse since his return to prison.

When contacted, the Northern Ireland Prison Service told us: “While the Prison Service does not comment on any individual in our care, the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust are commissioned to deliver primary, mental health and addictions services to all prisoners in Northern Ireland and the provision of medication is a matter for the Trust.

“The Prison Service and the Trust also work together to support any prisoner who may be at risk of suicide or self-harm.”

In a brief statement the Probation Service told us they do not comment on individual cases but it is understood that if they can no longer “safely manage the risk” they may move to have that person recalled to prison.

medication

Sources say Turley is “struggling” without his medication.

“Prisoners are walking past him going ‘choo choo’ which is driving him to distraction,” said our source.

It is a cruel reference to the fact his father’s body was found close to a railway siding in Finaghy.

Last month in an exclusive interview, Turley, who was handed a 10-year sentence for stabbing a man, described how after years of turmoil and tragedy he had turned his life around.

Despite a life of criminality the 41-year-old told us he was taking on the State and exposing the man he claims is an MI6 agent and the man who condemned him to a Thai prison cell.

He spoke about how he survived a Thai prison, sharing a living space with 70 people, how the Northern Ireland Prison Service subjected him to mental torture, and how he is fighting to keep his daughter from the clutches of organised crime in Thailand.

He also intends to unmask the men who murdered his father.

Jonathan was 15 when Frankie Turley’s body was found dumped by the side of a railway line in Newtownabbey.

He was widely believed to have been the fourth man in an aborted armed robbery in which three people were shot dead by an undercover British intelligence unit.

“My Daddy was shot by the State,” Jonathan Turley told the Sunday World.

Currently studying psychology and theology Turley insists he is not the man people remember.

“I understand human behaviour, I understand how people think but most importantly I understand how the State behaves.

“People see me living in Thailand and they see someone on the run, living the high life. And don’t get me wrong I did the whole ‘Thai thing’ for years, it was what it was.”

dissident

Turley spent his time holed up with on-the-run dissident Thomas Diver who he now claims is an MI5 agent and the man he blames for him landing in a Bangkok jail.

“He’s a dirty, rotten, stinking b*****d.

“I went to jail because of him. I shared a room with 70 people in that jail, we were fed rice that was six months out of date, we had to drink dirty water.

“What I remember is the cats and dogs with the scarves round their necks, they belonged to the prisoners and the scarves or bandanas were in the gang colours.

“Even the rats belonged to someone.”

Turley said he sought refuge in Thailand after Diver, who is wanted in connection with a dissident rocket attack on security forces in Ardoyne, reached out to him.

It is understood he now believes his return to prison was prompted by his criticism of his treatment when last in jail.

Turley had been accepted for a place at Queen’s to study Latin and had been due to attend a course meeting there the day he was returned to Maghaberry.

He is also studying theology.

“I’m living proof that you can change.”

Turley was extradited back to Northern Ireland from Thailand to face charges over the 2014 attack on a taxi driver

His conviction last year was the latest in Turley’s extensive criminal record.

In 2008, he was jailed for ten years for stabbing a man five times.

Turley now insists that he is a man of peace and his only concern is bringing his four-year-old daughter home from Thailand.

“I just want Pim to be here with me, that’s all that matters. That’s my focus and intention.”