Ex-chef says he was ‘stupid’ for shoplifting potted plants from Dunnes Stores
A man who twice stole potted plants from a city supermarket accepted it was a “stupid thing to do”.
Graham Doran (29) was having some personal issues and collected plants at the time he carried out the thefts, a court heard.
Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act, leaving him without a criminal record. Doran, of Upperchurch, Thurles, Co Tipperary, pleaded guilty to theft.
Dublin District Court heard the accused went to Dunnes Stores in the Ilac Centre on May 25 this year.
He picked up potted plants valued at €96, passed all points of payment and left the store before being stopped by security.
The items were recovered in a saleable condition. Doran had also gone to Dunnes Stores on May 9 when he took €75 worth of potted plants, which were also recovered.
Doran had been having some personal issues and could not explain the thefts, his solicitor Paddy McGarry said.
“He does collect plants,” Mr McGarry said.
Doran, who had previously worked as a chef and was now on social welfare, had never done anything like this before and accepted it was a stupid thing to do.
