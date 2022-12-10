Every move of drug dealing trio to be monitored in Serious Crime Prevention Order

‘The defendants received substantial sentences of imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of class A and C drugs in the east Belfast area and the organisation of commercial supply of these drugs’, a judge said

Three drug dealers who flooded the streets of east Belfast with cocaine are to have aspects of their lives controlled and monitored under a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

William `Buff’ Hunter is not allowed to socialise or be in contact with either Glenn or Mark Rainey – once one of the East Belfast UVF’s biggest drug dealers.

Despite defence arguing that UDA-aligned dealer Hunter has been friends with the brothers since school, even intending for one of them to stand as Godfather to his child, it held little sway with the judge.

“The defendants received substantial sentences of imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of class A and C drugs in the east Belfast area and the organisation of commercial supply of these drugs,” said Judge Richard Greene KC.

Thursday’s court hearing in Antrim was told of a fear that if the trio were not kept apart, their association and friendship could lead to further offences being committed.

But the defence compared the five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) to “keeping schoolchildren apart when they misbehave.”

In September the three self-confessed dealers were handed sentences totalling just over 15 years.

While brothers Mark (42) and Glenn Rainey (36) each got six years, while Hunter was given 40 months, half of that to be spent in jail.

The judge said it was clear they were “commercial suppliers” of cocaine and cannabis and that they were part of “serious organised crime” with other, unknown individuals involved in their network.

Earlier this year east Belfast men Mark Rainey, from St. Patrick’s Walk, Glenn Rainey, from McArthur Court and Hunter, from Upper Canning Street, also in the city, pleaded to supplying cocaine and cannabis.

The trio were arrested as part of a wider investigation into suspected crime connected to the East Belfast UVF.

During searches of Glenn Rainey’s car and home, cops uncovered 29 grams of cocaine, deal bags and £2,000 in cash.

A small amount of cannabis and baton was uncovered when his younger brother Mark was arrested.

And when Hunter’s home was raided, cops seized scales, deal bags, cash and a cannabis grinder.

But detectives also seized the trios phones and it was when they were examined, the enormity of their drug dealing was exposed.

There were messages about multiple deals anywhere between £100-£500, with one deal involving £4,350.

Glenn Rainey was described “a significant player” in the illicit drugs trade while Hunter, who has multiple previous convictions, as “a career criminal”.

“They know each other, there are connections between them… other individuals are involved in this network and it’s obvious from the messages that they are not acting alone,” said the judge.

On Thursday the court was told about the numerous conditions the trio have to meet as part of the five-year SCPO.

Hunter is not allowed any communication with the Raineys and that includes through a third party.

There can be no change of address without prior notification, only one phone is allowed which must be registered, and they are banned from selling or transporting benzocaine, a common cocaine cutting agent.