Episode 299: Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's failed bid to recoup costs for murder trial defence
The 60-year-old wanted his money back after the State tried him for murder over 52 days.
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has failed in his court bid to recoup his massive legal costs from the Regency murder trial.
The Special Criminal Court has refused his application saying there was no unfairness by the State in bringing Hutch to trial over 52 days.
And that although he was acquitted, the court found he was involved in serious criminal conduct underlying the charges against him and that he was the patriarchal figure in the Hutch Organised Crime Group.
Nicola speaks to Niall Donald about what options The Monk has left his bid to get back his trial bill of more than €500k and we ponder should he appeal or simply quit while he’s ahead.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
