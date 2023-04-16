Enoch Burke’s brother Simeon placed on ‘restricted regime’ in Cloverhill Prison

It was reported to the prison governor he is under threat or may be vulnerable behind bars

Simeon Burke is expected to be tried tomorrow. Photo: RollingNews.ie — © RollingNews.ie

Simeon Burke has been placed on a “restricted regime” at Cloverhill jail after it was reported to the prison governor he is under threat or may be vulnerable behind bars.

The Sunday World understands a report was made to prison authorities by a third party rather than Burke, (24).

The law student was placed on a “restricted regime”, under Rule 63 of the prison service rules.

Prisoners are placed “on protection” when the authorities are informed of a threat or vulnerability issue raised by a third party.

It is understood the concerns were made known around three weeks ago.

Prisoners placed on protection or “restricted regime” must be housed in a cell alone and spend almost all of the day and night locked up alone.

​The younger brother of schoolteacher Enoch Burke, who is involved in a long-running dispute with his former employer Wilson’s Hospital School in Westmeath, is permitted to exercise in the prison yard alone as well as attend other jail facilities, but he is effectively being kept in isolation.

The Irish Prison Service declined to comment. Attempts were also made to contact the Burke family.

Simeon is a member of a well-known family of evangelical Christians from Co Mayo. ​

The student has been on remand in prison charged with a breach of the peace following incidents at the Court of Appeal linked to his brother’s case since early last month.

On Friday, the High Court ruled the young law student is being lawfully detained in Cloverhill Prison.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan said Mr Burke’s submissions and concerns were unfounded.

He said “actions have consequences” and Mr Burke’s situation was as a result of his own actions.​

Burke denies the charge and his trial is scheduled to take place in the District court tomorrow.