Enoch Burke to be fined €700 each day he turns up at school
Mr Burke turned up at the Westmeath School again today, the third time he has done so since he was fired last Friday
The High Court has ruled that Enoch Burke is to be fined €700 for each day he continues to defy court orders restraining him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School.
Mr Burke again turned up at the Co Westmeath School today, the third time he has done so since his dismissal last Friday.
Earlier this month the school applied for either the sequestration of Mr Burke’s assets or the issuing of a fine for his ongoing contempt.
In a ruling today, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said the appropriate measure to deal with this civil contempt of court was to impose a daily fine.
The €700-a-day fine will kick in from Friday unless Mr Burke agrees to purge his contempt.
“Mr Burke can, if he wishes, tell the court that he will obey the order and thereby seek to purge his contempt,” the judge said.
“If he does not do so by 2 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, he will then be subject to a fine of €700 for every day or part of the day that passes until he purges his contempt or until the relevant part of the order of [Mr Justice Max Barrett] is vacated.”
Mr Justice O’Moore said the position would be reviewed at a hearing on February 10.
The teacher of history and German previously spent 108 days in prison for contempt of court.
He was jailed for refusing to comply with court orders restraining him from attending at or attempting to teach pupils at the Church of Ireland diocesan school in Multyfarnham.
The school obtained the orders last September after Mr Burke kept turning up for work despite being suspended on full pay.
The suspension arose after he clashed with management over a request that “they/their” pronouns and a new name be used in connection with a transgender pupil.
Mr Burke, who is from a well-known family of evangelical Christians, objected to the “demand” on religious grounds.
He opposed the application for sequestration or a fine, claiming the court did not have the power to make such an order. He claimed any such order would be repugnant to constitutional protections to the expression of religious beliefs.
Mr Burke was released from prison by Mr Justice O’Moore just before Christmas despite not purging his contempt.
He was warned to the judge that the only threat to his liberty would be if he again breached orders and that it would also be open to the school to apply for other measures.
