Enoch Burke loses legal action over school suspension and hit with €15K damages bill

Mr Burke must pay in addition to around €80,000 in fines he has already amassed for defying a court order restraining him from going to the school premises

The High Court has found Wilson’s Hospital School behaved lawfully when it suspended schoolteacher Enoch Burke last August.

The decision leaves Mr Burke facing a six-figure legal bill, as the court said its provisional view was that he should pay the school’s costs.

In a ruling delivered today, Mr Justice Alexander Owens also awarded the Co Westmeath school €15,000 in damages for trespass, which Mr Burke must pay in addition to around €80,000 in fines he has already amassed for defying a court order restraining him from going to the school premises.

The judge also dismissed a counterclaim the teacher had against the school in which he sought declarations that the disciplinary process against him was an unlawful interference with his constitutional rights.

The teacher has also claimed that a report prepared by the then school principal Niamh McShane was compiled in breach of natural justice and otherwise than in accordance with an administrative circular governing disciplinary sanctions.

The ruling came after a four-day hearing in March during which Mr Burke ended up being excluded from the courtroom.

Mr Justice Owens said Mr Burke had been excluded for being “disorderly and in persistent contempt” of court.

The decision leaves Mr Burke facing a six-figure legal bill. Pictured, Mr Burke outside the school. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The judge said that during the hearing Mr Burke was repeatedly contacted and advised that he was welcome to resume participation if he gave an undertaking to abide by the rulings of the court, but he chose not to respond or to make his intentions clear.

Mr Burke’s dispute with the school had its roots in a request by Ms McShane in May of last year that teachers call a transgender child by a new name and by their preferred pronouns.

Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, objected and publicly challenged Ms McShane at a chapel service and after a school dinner.

These events prompted the principal to compile a report for the board of management, which ultimately decided to put Mr Burke on paid administrative leave on August 22 last.

Despite being suspended, the teacher continued to show up “for work”, even when the school secured a court order restraining him from doing so.

He spent 108 days in prison for contempt of court and resumed his almost daily visits to the school following his release.

He was dismissed in January. However, he is separately appealing his sacking to a tribunal, which will finally sit now that the High Court proceedings have concluded.

In a 16-page ruling, Mr Justice Owens said the school's decision to suspend the teacher was "rational and reasonable".

The court heard evidence of Mr Burke's behaviour at a school event in June, when he publicly voiced his objections to "transgenderism", and at subsequent meetings held in August 2022 where his behaviour had been discussed.

Ms McShane had acted in good faith in the manner in which she had compiled a report that led to the disciplinary process against Mr Burke, the judge said.

She was "fully within her rights to express her views" about Mr Burke's conduct at the school event and at staff meetings.

There were serious concerns expressed about how Mr Burke might act towards the student in question as well as the student body, and he had a case to answer to the school's board, the judge said.

Mr Burke had been given an opportunity to address the claim that he had engaged in gross misconduct, but did not avail of it, and was aware of the school's serious concerns about his future behaviour in the school, the judge said.

The judge also rejected claims that the process was procedurally flawed, and unlawful.

In relation to Mr Burke's refusal to stay away from the school following his suspension, the judge said that once the board terminated his right to attend at the school he could only return if he "persuaded the board to take him back”.

Mr Burke had defied court orders and the board by attending at the school following his suspension.

Mutual trust and confidence had broken down between the parties as a result of the teacher's actions.

No court would force an employer to provide work for an employee when this essential feature of employment is absent, he said.

"Locked out" employees, the judge said, are not entitled to "sit in", and cannot return until an employer accepts resumption of the worker's services as part of an employment relationship.

Employees involved in disputes may feel they have "right on their side", and have been treated badly by employers, he said.

However, this does not mean such employees have "a given right to trespass on or cause nuisance to enjoyment of an employer's premises”.

No employment purpose can be fulfilled by a suspended employee turning up at a workplace and no term can be implied from a contract of employment that gives any employee a right to enter a workplace from where they have been suspended.

While the judge gave his provisional view on costs, he said any party that wished to make submissions on the issue could do so at a future date.