Enoch Burke fines to hit €60k as sacked teacher continues to turn up at school

Sacked teacher Enoch Burke’s fines for persisting to turn up at his old workplace will tip over the €60,000 figure this weekend.

Mr Burke continues to make the regular trek from Castlebar in Co Mayo to Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham in Co Westmeath despite a daily fine of €700 imposed upon him by the High Court on January 27 for contempt.

He is driven to the school by his father on the two-hour, 150km journey, and then collected again at the end of the school day for the return leg.

He turned up at the school again this morning, marking 85 days since the fines were imposed. This brings his total fines to date to €59,500.

The teacher is being fined for each day he remains in contempt of a court order restraining him from showing up at the school.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore last month made a ruling allowing the school to take steps to recover the €23,800 due up to March 1 if Mr Burke did not pay them.

His ruling means that the school can take measures to enforce the fines, such as applying for the sequestration of the teacher’s assets. This would involve the seizure of assets and their sale to pay the fines.

The school has yet to make any such application, but there has been no indication that Mr Burke met a deadline to pay the €23,800.

The board of management of Wilson’s Hospital School secured orders against Mr Burke last August and September after he continued to show up “to work” at its premises despite being suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary process. One of those orders remains in place.

The paid administrative leave came after Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, refused on religious grounds to comply with a request from the school’s then principal to call a transgender child by a new name and by “they/them” pronouns, clashing on a number of occasions with school management over the issue.

It now seems probable that Burke intends to continue to turn up at the school until the end of the term in about a month’s time before the summer holidays.

Enoch Burke’s behaviour at court sittings, as well as that of other family members, has come under severe criticism and also led to the arrest and conviction of his younger brother Simeon.

On Monday Simeon Burke was found guilty of a public order offence over his conduct during and after he and members of his family disrupted the delivery of a judgment at the Court of Appeal last month.

Enoch Burke pictured outside the entrance to Wilson's Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Judge John Hughes said he did not accept the barrister-at-law student’s evidence about the courtroom melee and his interactions with gardaí after they physically removed him and members of his family.

The judge fined the 24-year-old €300, giving him six months to pay.

However, although Simeon Burke walked free from Dublin District Court, he told the judge he would refuse to pay the fine, saying he should not have been convicted and alleging that gardaí had perjured themselves in court.

He had earlier begged to be spared a criminal conviction and to be dealt with under the Probation Act, given what he described as the “blot” it might have for his career prospects.

However, after the judge intimated that if Mr Burke was to have dealings with the Probation Service he would have to sign a bail bond, the student said he would refuse to do so.

He had been held in Cloverhill Prison since being charged on March 7, refusing to take up bail offered by the court.

Mr Burke, of Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co Mayo, was found guilty of a single count of engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words and behaviour in and around the Four Courts.

He and members of his family had been present in the Court of Appeal for the delivery of a ruling in the dispute between Wilson’s Hospital School and Enoch.