Enoch Burke ‘erupted’ at staff meeting over transgender name request, court told

The deputy principal added: “Physically, he was agitated. He changed colour.”

Enoch Burke “erupted” at a staff meeting just days after teachers were asked to address a transgender student by a new name, the deputy principal of Wilson’s Hospital School has told the High Court.

The court also heard that the unanimous decision by the school’s board to suspend Mr Burke last August was taken following previous experience of his outbursts and fears of what might happen when the school was due to reopen after the summer holidays.

“We called it a health and safety concern,” deputy principal John Galligan said.

“Children witnessing disruption, interruption, protest. It is just not nice for children to see that, especially incoming first years who have just left primary school.”

Mr Galligan told the court the board received no assurances from Mr Burke about his future conduct and that he didn’t answer questions at a meeting convened to the discuss the possibility of his suspension.

He was giving evidence on the third day of the Co Westmeath school’s action against Mr Burke, who was sacked from his post as a teacher of history and German in January. He is separately appealing his dismissal to a tribunal.

In the trial, the court is considering whether the school correctly invoked a disciplinary process against Mr Burke and if it was correct to suspend him. Mr Burke has a counterclaim that his suspension was unlawful and the disciplinary process was in breach of natural justice and fair procedures.

As was the case yesterday, Mr Burke was not in court to hear the evidence, having been excluded on Tuesday for contempt.

He did not participate online either, despite being given a facility to do so. At the outset of today’s hearing, Mr Justice Alexander Owens was told Mr Burke had not responded to emails from lawyers for the school about whether he intended to participate.

The judge said Mr Burke would be welcome to return to the court, provided he gives an undertaking to abide by the court’s rulings. He said the court was “flexible” but at the same time had “to impose some discipline”.

The teacher, who is an evangelical Christian, was among staff at the Church of Ireland diocesan school who received a request from then principal Niamh McShane on May 7 last year, asking that a transgender student be called by a new name and “they/them” pronouns.

Mr Burke took issue with the request, claiming he could not comply on religious grounds.

The issue spiralled after Mr Burke interrupted a staff meeting and a chapel service and allegedly “harangued” Ms McShane at a school dinner, demanding she withdrawn the request.

Mr Galligan gave evidence that Mr Burke had been “a good teacher”, who had “very successfully” assisted students in debating competitions.

He said he was present at a staff meeting on May 10 last year, three days after Ms McShane’s request was issued. There was a discussion about approving the minutes of a previous meeting, but Mr Burke interrupted.

“Mr Burke just, I suppose the word I would use is ‘erupted’ and kind of shouted, saying: ‘I can’t sit here any longer. That is it. I have to ask Ms McShane to withdraw the request’,” Mr Galligan said.

The deputy principal said Ms McShane “very calmly” asked him to stop and told him the meeting was “not the appropriate place” to raise the issue.

“But he wouldn’t stop,” said Mr Galligan.

The deputy principal added: “Physically, he was agitated. He changed colour.”

Mr Galligan said Mr Burke “went on about transgenderism” for between five and eight minutes and “challenged” the school chaplain.

He said that following the staff meeting, he and Ms McShane arranged to meet Mr Burke on May 18. They wanted to know how he intended to address a transgender child if he met them in the corridor, had to take a roll call or cover a class for another teacher.

“He would not answer the question directly,” Mr Galligan said.

The deputy principal said Mr Burke’s repeated response was: “I am a teacher. I am a professional”. “That was his answer for everything,” said Mr Galligan.

While no assurance was obtained from Mr Burke, Mr Galligan said the issue was not pursued further at that time.

He said things were left to settle and he believed a solution could be reached, as had been the case previously when Mr Burke agreed to wear a visor after objecting to wearing a facemask in classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Mr Galligan said he felt it was something that would have to be dealt with at the end of the academic year or the start of the new one.

He told the court he was not present at the chapel service or the dinner on June 21 last year, but was “flabbergasted” when he heard about Mr Burke’s behaviour at both events.

Mr Galligan gave evidence of being present at a board meeting on August 22 which was convened to consider whether Mr Burke should be placed on suspension following those incidents.

He said that at the meeting, the chair of the board of management, John Rogers asked Mr Burke to explain why the board should not place him on paid administrative leave.

However, Mr Burke repeatedly deflected the question, the court heard.

Instead, he started to quiz Mr Rogers about the wording of a Department of Education circular on disciplinary matters and about letters he had received from Mr Rogers.

Mr Galligan said Mr Burke was accompanied by his sister Ammi at the meeting and that they quizzed Mr Rogers “in tandem” in a way that was “overwhelming”.

He said Mr Burke was given “several chances” to answer the question, but the meeting adjourned after 40 or 50 minutes as it was “going nowhere”.

The board later reconvened in the absence of Mr Burke and decided to suspend him.

“Putting someone on paid administrative leave is a serious thing for a board to do,” said Mr Galligan.

“Some of the teaching members of the board had seen his outburst at the staff meeting and some of the members of the board had been at the service in the church and had seen his outburst or interruption during the service.

“The board members present had just seen what had happened in the hour before the meeting was adjourned.”

He said that those incidents were considered in deliberations that lasted at least an hour. Legal advice was also sought.

Asked by Mr Justice Owens what the reasons were for the suspension, Mr Galligan replied: “I suppose, just on experience of what had happened in the past and what may happen when children were present in the school when the school restarted”.

Mr Galligan also gave evidence of repeatedly directing Mr Burke to leave the school when he turned up for work despite being suspended.

He said Mr Burke refused on each occasion saying: “I am here to attend meetings” or “I am here for work”.

The teacher spent 108 days in prison last year for defying injunctions restraining him from going to the school. He resumed turning up at the school after being released and is currently being fined €700 for each day he continues to remain in contempt.

The case continues.