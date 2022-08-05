English teacher who bought cannabis on trip to Dublin avoids conviction

An English language teacher who bought cannabis while up in Dublin attending a hospital appointment with his son has avoided a conviction after he made a donation to charity.

Feargal Pleimean (60) had planned to share the cannabis with a couple of friends over a few months.

Judge Gerard Jones struck out the charge leaving Pleimean without a conviction after he donated €1,000 to Pieta House.

The defendant, with an address at Pairc na Haluine, Buncrana, Co Donegal, had admitted possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Cappagh Road in Finglas on August 19, 2021.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan previously told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were operating a checkpoint when they stopped a black Audi A3.

She said there was an overwhelming smell of cannabis coming from the car, and when it was searched gardaí found cannabis, with a street value of €850, in a money lodgement envelope hidden in the side pocket of a sports bag.

Pleimean co-operated fully with gardaí and admitted possession of the cannabis, the sergeant added.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said that Pleimean, a father of one, accepted the valuation of the cannabis but he had only paid €300 for it.

Mr Fleming previously told the court that Pleimean was attending a hospital appointment with his son in Dublin and he took an opportunity to collect the cannabis.